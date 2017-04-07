Two-story homes that are too cool to ignore (with plans!)

We love taking a look at all the amazing homes that architects are designing right now, as they always fire up our imaginations for a perfect home of our own. When it comes to spacious family homes, we think that a two-story building, with plenty of room for multiple bedrooms, is absolutely ideal and not only that; they can be utterly spectacular to look at as well. Contemporary two-story family homes are really starting to look like dream builds, if these examples are anything to go by, so let us give you an introduction to each one and then leave you to enjoy a few different angles and detailed floor plans. Who knows, your perfect home might be featured here!