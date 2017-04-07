Two-story homes that are too cool to ignore (with plans!)

We love taking a look at all the amazing homes that architects are designing right now, as they always fire up our imaginations for a perfect home of our own. When it comes to spacious family homes, we think that a two-story building, with plenty of room for multiple bedrooms, is absolutely ideal and not only that; they can be utterly spectacular to look at as well. Contemporary two-story family homes are really starting to look like dream builds, if these examples are anything to go by, so let us give you an introduction to each one and then leave you to enjoy a few different angles and detailed floor plans. Who knows, your perfect home might be featured here!
Columns, an ornate balcony, pale bricks and an integrated double garage mean that this beautiful two-story home is equipped for anything and will always look good whilst catering to a cacophony of needs. With an outside deck, expansive gardens, a whopping four bedrooms, two bathrooms and generous communal areas, this would be more than big enough to cater to any family!
This home is much like the first, but has been beautifully stripped back of too many fancy and fussy design features, with only natural wood as an accent. Against the soft gray of the roof tiles and bright white walls, the warm wood really stands out, but so does the interior! Again, four bedrooms can be found here, as well as two bathrooms and a single garage ups the practicality factor no end. Look at that garden path too!
How beautiful is this modern two-story family home? Less modular-looking than our first two examples, it has a far more streamlined and integrated appearance and that full width first-floor balcony is nothing short of luxury! Though simpler in style, this home is still eminently generous, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, all on the upper floor and open-plan living areas on the ground floor. Wait until you see the rear view too!
You've heard the old adage that simple is often better, right? Well this home could be the proof of that! With no fancy garage or balconies, it looks to be so much more pared back than the rest of the homes we have shown you, but there is an inherent beauty and charm to it. The monochrome exterior hides a three bedroom, two bathroom interior, complete with open-plan living room and wood burner and we are a little bit in love!
