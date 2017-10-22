Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and fun home for a family

If we told you that it's absolutely possible to balance cool modernity with fun family-friendly motifs, all in one apartment, would you believe us? Well, it's more than possible; it's been done in this terrific family home by a wonderfully talented interior designer. We think you'll love the heady mix of clean, open spaces and cozy, inviting areas as instead of being juxtaposed with each other, they simple work and create a stunning flow. From a super luxe, contemporary kitchen through to a fun study zone, this apartment has everything that a family could ever want or need, so let's take a look and get inspired!

Dining in style.

Filled to the brim with built-in bookshelves, a gorgeous table for doing homework on and even a blackboard wall, what more could any budding geniuses need?

Perfectly organized.

This study space doubles as a personal library, offering the perfect space for reading, writing, and finding creative inspiration.

At the end of the hall is a small space for a family desktop computer. Placing this separate from the longer table is a great idea for minimizing the view of unsightly cables.

An understated entrance.

Simple and clean, this entrance hall is so wonderfully chic and gives absolutely nothing away as to what can be found a little further inside the apartment. 

Living in the light.

It's no secret that organization is key to any successful family home, which is why this amazing cloakroom is such a valuable commodity! Offering plenty of storage for shoes, coats and bags, it ensures a tidy and easy to navigate corridor is always in place.

A single multi-media shelf

Large Windows

Wow! Talk about taking advantage of all the natural light that is pouring into this room! By negating any form of window dressings, the sunlight streams in, totally unimpeded, and creates a fresh and vibrant space that needs little in the way of furniture to feel cozy. The wide open floor is such a treat and just look at the ceiling lighting! This room feels absolutely enormous!

Maximized natural light

Instead of having multiple shelving units with stacks of CDs, DVDs, and what not, this entertainment space only has a single shelf for aesthetics and functionality.

Touches of luxury.

We are really enjoying the unfussy decoration throughout this home! We're also a little in awe of how tidy it is, for a family property! This dining room looks so engaging and ready to welcome a group of people that enjoy each other's company, don't you think? How wonderful that the views and light are so dazzling that all that was needed was a pretty plant!

Double the fun.

Just for grown ups.

Glass doors are used within the home to maximize the natural light from the other room's large windows.

Maximized Storage

Wow! We weren't expecting to find a marble kitchen in this home! What a beautiful surprise! The U-shaped counter really maximizes the available preparation space and with gloss white cabinets in place, there is a continued sense of space and airiness. Such generous proportions!

So minimalist.

This twin kids room offers not only comfort, but also a safe haven that is ideal for playing in. Huge amounts of natural light pour in and keep the space looking and feeling fresh, while a play area has been crafted behind the headboards. The overall space here is lovely for little ones and would be just as charming for teens!

The master bedroom here feels like an escape from the hustle and bustle of family life, as there is an undeniably zen vibe permeating every facet of the room, including the walk in wardrobe that lies behind sliding doors. Finished in a palette of neutral shades, there is such relaxation built into this room and we bet the parents need that occasionally!

The perfect study space.

A little bit of concealment and a little bit of design, this shelving unit is perfectly functional and stylish.

A quiet home library

With a shower cubicle to the left and fully functioning suite items ahead, this might not be an ornate bathroom, but it is a fully equipped and easy to maintain one, which is key in a family home, The simple white tiles actually create a starkly contemporary look that is lovely.

A bright work space

Would you love to live here with your family?

