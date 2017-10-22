A stylish and fun home for a family

If we told you that it's absolutely possible to balance cool modernity with fun family-friendly motifs, all in one apartment, would you believe us? Well, it's more than possible; it's been done in this terrific family home by a wonderfully talented interior designer. We think you'll love the heady mix of clean, open spaces and cozy, inviting areas as instead of being juxtaposed with each other, they simple work and create a stunning flow. From a super luxe, contemporary kitchen through to a fun study zone, this apartment has everything that a family could ever want or need, so let's take a look and get inspired!