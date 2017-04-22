Your browser is out-of-date.

11 infinity pools to leave you speechless

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
When you think of luxury homes or resorts, infinity pools certainly come to mind as markers of such opulence. These stunning features signal an absolute elegant lifestyle, and perfect clarity of their mirror-like surfaces. 

An infinity pool refers to a swimming pool that which position or design gives the appearance of the feature merging into the landscape which surrounds it. These pools are especially popular alongside the sea, but as we will soon see, it can be effective and beautiful anywhere. The effect is usually achieved by the pool water being level with the ground surface around it, or a feature where the water spills over an edge in order that it looks like the pool is part of another body of water next to it. 

Below we have compiled a list of a few model infinity pools that are sure to take your breath away. Please enjoy…

1. Vivid.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
This brightly lit pool is the perfect spot from which to watch a brightly city.

2. Luxury resort.

Double board overflow swimming pool Xterior Landscaping and Pools Modern Pool swimming pool,design,landscape design
This beautiful pool looks like crystal tiles on the ground.

3. Ocean magic.

Infinity edge pool by LS+L homify Pool Marble Blue swimming pool,infinity pool,mediterranean
Swimming in this pool will unite with the wide expanse of the great ocean expanse. 

4. On the edge.

Project in Tulum, Riviera Maya, JCandel JCandel Modern Terrace
This narrow pool on the edge of a balcony is just about enough to relax in extensively.

5. Suburban dream.

Infinity pool in Italian porcelain tiles Xterior Landscaping and Pools Modern Pool swimming pool Dubai,landscape,design
Our first model on the list completely enlivens this suburban atmosphere. 

6. Azure.

Tutto un nuovo concetto di piscina, Biodesign pools Biodesign pools Commercial spaces Hotels
Another perfect example next to the ocean. 

7. A lush paradise.

Tutto un nuovo concetto di piscina, Biodesign pools Biodesign pools Modern Pool
8. Sea and sky.

Tutto un nuovo concetto di piscina, Biodesign pools Biodesign pools Modern Pool
This wide pool offers you the best of the ocean and the cloud-populated sky. 

9. Tropical.

Modena condominium Design, D' Architects Studio D' Architects Studio Pool Granite White
10. Dark depths.

Modena condominium Design, D' Architects Studio D' Architects Studio Commercial spaces Concrete White Hotels
This pool is painted a dark color to give it a more mysterious look. 

11. Above the rest.

Modena condominium Design, D' Architects Studio D' Architects Studio Pool Concrete White
We wrap up our list with this option on the rooftop, offering a view above the rest of the neighborhood. 

We hope you enjoyed this list as much as we did, but if you're looking for something to suit a smaller space, take a look at these 15 perfect pools for small yards and gardens.  

15 modern kitchens that will blow your mind!
Which of these options did you like the most?

