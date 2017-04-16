This cozy apartment packs a stylish punch

The chic apartment featuring in today’s homify tour boasts of the alluring architectural design by architects from the Rome based NOS DESIGN. This apartment is airy, modish and full of functional elegance. With dreamy walls, singular living room, comfy bedroom & remarkable bathrooms, this lovely apartment is worth a dekko.
Come along as we walk around this amazing apartment which celebrates the tranquil poise of white. Ready? Here we go!
As you enter, you are greeted by this unique wallpaper that injects oodles of panache & a poetic note into this corridor. This area leads to the open plan living space.
Continuing on the left side of the corridor, the spectacular wall transforms into a glossy functional kitchen element equipped with modular appliances. In this image, you can clearly note the stylish touch of black which contrasts strikingly with the clear white details to lend a timeless jazz.
The gleaming white kitchen table, charming pendant lights, Bonsai decor high up and compact yet tidy accents of utility adorn this kitchen. There is ample space for all the contemporary kitchen accessories & the space has been optimized beautifully to impart a tidy look. The vertical window lets in plenty of natural light to light up the counter space near the sink.
In this image, you can see the winning combo of wood & white gracing the kitchen. The kitchen table is enhanced by a lowering of the ceiling that supports the pendant lights. A window and glass panel doors ensure that the space is bathed in natural illumination. The wall opposite to the kitchen bears pop-up open shelves that house framed art decor. Did you notice the metallic corner piece?
This image also gives you a part visual of the dining set with glass-top table & white chairs.
The capacious living room, designed with an open floor plan, oozes sophistication in its white & luminous accents. The white tonality perfectly enhances the ample light entering the spacious room. The white hued essence is complemented & contrasted by the light wooden floor which adds oodles of welcoming warmth into the cozy ambiance of this dapper living room.
The bedroom emanates snug warmth with wooden flooring and a truly inviting comfy stance. Making a smart usage of the limited space available, a small closet has also been accommodated by creating a septum that doubles up as the headboard as well. Another clever idea is the mirror: the wall coated to impart a reflecting surface makes the space appear larger than it actually is. And it looks appealingly bright too!
The 2 modern bathrooms share a characteristic: the unique hexagonal wall tile pattern resembles a beehive. The tiles are so arranged to lend a poised character to the different elements in the bathroom. Some tiles are adorned with a decoration to add a new stylish dimension to the spacious shower. The bathtub bears snazzy glass sliders that could be quite handy if you wish to have a shower in the tub, rather than a hot soak.
Some design, eh?