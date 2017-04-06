10 homes in the country that we know you'll want to own!

We love thinking ahead to the days when we can retire, or just move out to the country and that's because we are obsessed with country-style homes! As varied as urban properties, country homes have intrinsic gorgeous styling and just an extra touch of homeliness and coziness and architects are really playing on that, even with the more contemporary designs that are being brought into reality! Exposed stonework, luscious gardens and lots of natural wood are the motifs that we all commonly associate with country homes, but if you prefer to see some tangible inspiration, as apposed to trying to work from memory or imagination alone, we've found a huge selection of homes that you will LOVE today! We're going to give you an introduction to each house and then sit back and let you drink in a view alternative angles, so if you're ready, grab your wellington boots and let's head out into the country!