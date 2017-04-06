10 homes in the country that we know you'll want to own!

We love thinking ahead to the days when we can retire, or just move out to the country and that's because we are obsessed with country-style homes! As varied as urban properties, country homes have intrinsic gorgeous styling and just an extra touch of homeliness and coziness and architects are really playing on that, even with the more contemporary designs that are being brought into reality! Exposed stonework, luscious gardens and lots of natural wood are the motifs that we all commonly associate with country homes, but if you prefer to see some tangible inspiration, as apposed to trying to work from memory or imagination alone, we've found a huge selection of homes that you will LOVE today! We're going to give you an introduction to each house and then sit back and let you drink in a view alternative angles, so if you're ready, grab your wellington boots and let's head out into the country!
This home is a little more traditional in terms of how we picture country houses, given that it is shrouded in natural wood, but there is still a really modern feel as well. A large, simple shape, the styling here is unusual and really keeps you guessing, but it's undeniably beautiful.
A piquant blend of glazing, stone and wood, this large country home is super sleek and unfussy, giving it a far more modern country look than some of the homes we will be showing you. We think it's great, as it shows the potential for country new-builds to really settle into a rural location.
We can't talk about country homes and not show you at least one amazingly traditional ski chalet property! This home looks as though it could feature on a holiday postcard! The white render, wooden accents and pretty little awnings all come together to make every day feel just that bit more festive! Wow!
The color scheme of this home makes it look so warm and inviting, not to mention so rustic! With plenty of natural wood on show, this home really conforms to one of the main motifs of country homes and that little stonework chimney is adorable! Can you imagine relaxing here, with the wood burner blazing? We can!
What do you focus on when you look at this home? If you're like us, it's those pretty window shutters that create such a perfect little country look! With a sweet little front garden, traditionally tiled roof and pastel accent hues in place, this is a wonderful and whimsical fairytale home!
Wow! Can we move to Japan please? This beautiful home manages to combine traditionally Japanese motifs with country styling, what with dark wood cladding, rugged stonework and even a rockery garden. The dramatic slanted roof is so striking as well! What a medley of shapes and styles!
Some of the prettiest country homes are the ones that have gone a little bolder wth bright accent colors and this charming home is one of our all-time favorites! The wooden window shutters, finished in crimson, look so good with the rich brick tones and really pick out all the textures and levels at play.
Once upon a time, we would have assumed that a monochrome home would always be a super contemporary and most likely urban property, but this amazing home really turns that idea on it's head! The design is decidedly rustic, but with a stark color scheme, it looks like such a fascinating hybrid!
What could be better than a home that has a beautifully warm and rustic facade? One that manages to have two! The two-tone color scheme here looks utterly amazing as it has created such a welcoming aura, but couple of with rustic wooden accents and suddenly, it's like being in a fairytale! Obsessed!
Last, but not least, we come to the all wood everything country home that is a masterpiece! Somehow, it manages to look modern, traditional, warm, cool and so awesome, all at once, which shouldn't be possible! The modular design has maximized the living space and wow, it looks striking at night and during the day! Utterly incredible!
