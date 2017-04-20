Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 rooftop terraces to blow your mind

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Chelsea Creek: High End Roof Terraces, Aralia Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Beige
Loading admin actions …

Having an outdoor space which you can enjoy is a great privilege, and we are constantly looking to find new ways in which we can integrate indoor and outdoor living to reap the benefits of both worlds. There are many comforts of the modern world and comforts of architecture. However, few things can provide the serenity and calmness of nature. 

One of the best ways to enjoy your outdoor spaces the most is by means of the trusted terrace. This is a space you can easily design and decorate to act as extension of your home, whilst offering you to option to enjoy the benefits of nature. Even better, is having a terrace on your rooftop, offering you views of your surroundings. 

Today, we have put together a list of some amazing rooftop terraces to inspire you. Join in with the fun!

1. Modernist.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Wood Green roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

This modernist design is the perfect look for a contemporary home. 

2. For a family feast.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel White roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

This gorgeous rooftop terrace overlooking the river is perfect for family brunches.

3. Luxury.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Although in the outdoors, there is no reason why your terrace can't be a luxurious space.

4. Cool gray.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Beige roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

There are few things as stylish as a coordinated color scheme, and gray speaks volumes of elegance. 

5. Greenery.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Green roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Another aspect of this stunning grey terrace can be seen in this next image, and that is the beautiful vertical garden, or living wall on the side. Regardless of concrete surroundings, there should be no excuse for not having a touch of green on your terrace. 

6. Ultramodern.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Who could resist spending time in this ultramodern terrace?!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden model.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Wood Green roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

A wooden deck is traditionally associated with a terrace space, and we can see why it is so popular, even in the rooftop versions. 

8. Modern pergola.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Wood Brown roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

This modern twist on the pergola is perfect for a contemporary rooftop terrace. 

9. A view with privacy.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Wood Brown roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

It's great to have a view of the land from your rooftop terrace, but if you still want some privacy, you can make use hedges and shrubs for some degree of discretion. 

10. Elevation.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Wood Green roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

When you do have the hedges though, and you want a peak at the scenery every now and then, you can easily install a platform to appreciate the view ever so often. 

These terraces will surely provide you with plenty of incomparable views. Now take a look at the views from this house!

A home that has mastered material blending
Which of these terrace options did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks