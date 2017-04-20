10 rooftop terraces to blow your mind

Having an outdoor space which you can enjoy is a great privilege, and we are constantly looking to find new ways in which we can integrate indoor and outdoor living to reap the benefits of both worlds. There are many comforts of the modern world and comforts of architecture. However, few things can provide the serenity and calmness of nature.

One of the best ways to enjoy your outdoor spaces the most is by means of the trusted terrace. This is a space you can easily design and decorate to act as extension of your home, whilst offering you to option to enjoy the benefits of nature. Even better, is having a terrace on your rooftop, offering you views of your surroundings.

Today, we have put together a list of some amazing rooftop terraces to inspire you. Join in with the fun!