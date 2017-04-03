A humble home that packs an almighty punch

We often believe that size is of the utmost importance, and when it comes to homes that belief asserts itself time and again. From sprawling villas to towering mansions, many fall into the trap of mistaking size for comfort.
The home we are showing you today adheres to none of these notions. Instead, it is a culmination of architectural intellect that maximizes the limited space on offer to provide a truly unique and exceptional experience.
Nestled into a narrow allotment, the home is designed to accommodate a plethora of versatile rooms, achieving the same sense of satisfaction as a larger home with minimal effort.
Take a look for yourself.
As you can see the exterior is not one for pomp and ceremony. Bear in mind the design is intended to utilize every available inch, and so there is nothing ostentatious in the facade.
The simple doorway hides something rather magnificent though…
The entrance hall is cavernous from this angle, providing ample room for a lovely coffee table and sofa combination. Basked in the cool glow of the standing lamp, this a great forerunner to the rest of the home, where things only get better.
Note the white-on-gray texture blending with the skylight above and the lacquered tiles. The wall feature is a nice bit of artistic flair.
The dining room extends from the entrance hall and is split quite gracefully along the middle.
To the left we see the kitchen, replete with a wooden counter and bar set-up. the brass bowl lights mix exquisitely with the dark wooden finish.
To the right we have a humble dining table, a much lighter wood, hosting wicker weave chairs that look extremely comfortable.
The main attraction is of course the gigantic double doors, which provide an open-home feel that acknowledges the narrow space but refuses to be held back by it.
Another angle on the patio shows another dynamite move to use the space as an advantage. The stylish wicker chairs are perfect for any couple looking to relax in the comfort of their home, while enjoying the night sky.
This view also shows a bit more of the dining room area, which is tucked away neatly into the corner.
With half the home now behind us, you can see the ingenuity in the design. Instead of attempting to ham it all into one area, the house is split up.
The creamy center of this urban doughnut is the pool and garden. Smoothly inset between the bedrooms and dining room, the outside area is reminiscent of the early Hellenic homes which believed in open courtyards and lots of vegetation.
The staircase is a real wonder, looking like carved jade and leading to a magnificent balcony with a great view.
From the top of the stairs you can see a beautiful city-wide view extending over the walls.
This is a great spot to relax and enjoy the scenery in urban living, while feeling at one with the outdoors.
Stepping in from outside will land you in this luxurious bedroom. The ombre wall texture is superb in this home, providing a Tuscan feel throughout the home, from the green staircase outside to the bathroom.
The floor is also magnificently tiled, bouncing nicely off the wall color and the ceiling fan. There is even a small nook outside for a little bit of fresh air when needed.
The full-wall glass idea really adds a touch of the serene here.
Simple, yet effective. There is a little bit of everything here. The patterned half-floor is the same as that on the outside balcony, while the counter is a hybrid of polished wood and sleek marble-top.
The shower is but another example of how comfortably open the entire house is, providing more than enough room for anyone of any size.
From beneath the balcony you can see another patio area perfectly suitable for a tranquil evening beneath the night sky. This is just outside the bedroom and is a great place to hunker down with a book, a glass of wine, or just take a dip in the pool…
Anytime.
Also taken at dusk, this picture really sums up the majesty of this home. It doesn't try to be anything but humble, taking in its apparent disadvantages and using them to its benefit. Look back to the street view, and ask yourself if you ever imagined something so regal hiding behind that wooden door.
We didn't.