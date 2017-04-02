A home which defies every rule of conformity; in superb style

Vibrant homes are a rare breed in the day and age of tall apartment complexes and a growing industrial sector the world over. When we say vibrant, we mean it in the pure sense of the word; bright, colorful and in harmony with its surrounds.
Luckily for us all there remain designers of the mindset that light, ambiance and modernity still have a place in the world of property.
Have a look at the following home which both bends the rules and sets the bar, a home which is unafraid of standing up in the face of conformity, a home which is dead set on bringing both the familiar and the luxurious to the fore in a masterful display of architectural magnificence.
Behold the future of eclectic households, the Nautilus of accommodation, the Argo of the renaissance, the Concord of comfort.
Refuting the idea that a large ground is essential to great architecture, this home is built within narrow confines, and the exterior is honestly a marvel of modern architecture.
The open-face style squeezes comfortably between the limited space, and is in no way pulled down by this factor. The glass double story facade allows for an open-space feel which makes the homeowner feel one with the outdoors.
A stunning pool fronts the structure, proving that spacial awareness is far more than a Formula 1 driver's prerogative. The combination of the water feature and the carefully arranged topiary's, in the given green color scheme, makes one think of wide open gardens.
Much like with Captain Nemo, the finite space is used as a positive in this stunning exterior.
With not much space to waste, the kitchen is placed with elegance beneath the second floor. Appealing to a rustic sense of self, it harbors all the hallmarks of a lumberjack's dream, while playing into the comforts of a farmer's homestead.
The wooden embellishments add stability, while the set-up provides ample space for any meal preparation.
The dining table is done without much ado, and its simplicity is a key attraction.
The garden is another sublime key point, with its minimalist attitude toward foliage, while maintaining just enough to feel like the real deal. Strolling out back is a wondrous experience in that it is all designed to increase the feeling of monumental space while staying true to the notion of green-meets-modern.
It's like those skyscrapers full of vegetation China is building.
Ie) The future.
The second story, which doubles as a bedroom, is invitational in its set up. The stairs open into a simplistic living room area, where anyone can enjoy the peace and serenity of the view outside, while curled up in front of the television, or reading a book.
The floors are beautifully crafted to suit the home feel, wooden polished and gleaming. The open double story is just another example of how this home utilizes space to its advantage to create a home which feels anything but cramped.
The final room of this showcase is the bedroom, replete with its very own semi-balcony. As is shown, a double bed fits easily into the space provided, while the squared-off section holds its own sense of appeal. Don't be disheartened; this is actually the third floor, so there is plenty of privacy from the outside world.
From casual mornings with a cup of tea, to evenings with the spouse, this room caters to every need of the modern couple. More than that, it is a combination of the classic bedroom and the modern porch, right off the back door.
Come home and collapse into bed if that's what you need. Or head straight downstairs for a dip in the pool.
Either way, you're coming home with a smile on your face.