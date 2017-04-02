A home which defies every rule of conformity; in superb style

Vibrant homes are a rare breed in the day and age of tall apartment complexes and a growing industrial sector the world over. When we say vibrant, we mean it in the pure sense of the word; bright, colorful and in harmony with its surrounds.

Luckily for us all there remain designers of the mindset that light, ambiance and modernity still have a place in the world of property.

Have a look at the following home which both bends the rules and sets the bar, a home which is unafraid of standing up in the face of conformity, a home which is dead set on bringing both the familiar and the luxurious to the fore in a masterful display of architectural magnificence.

Behold the future of eclectic households, the Nautilus of accommodation, the Argo of the renaissance, the Concord of comfort.