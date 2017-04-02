From a chic home that cost just $60k (with floor plan) to 9 fatal mistakes that make your home look ugly

Before we begin to show you this beautiful home, we want to make it clear that the cost of the project is very much affected by where this home was built, as, clearly, you wouldn't be able to replicate this for the same money, in Manhattan! We still think that it is inspiring though and you will be seriously impressed by how much was considered and included for just $60k!

The architects that created this wonderful family home had a clear vision as to what a family home should include and offer and with that taken care of, aesthetics were obviously the next concern, as we don't think you can say that this looks like a budget build! With chic white styling, gorgeous detailing and a terrifically sociable rear terrace in place, we think this home looks a million dollars, even if it didn't cost anywhere near that. Take a look here.