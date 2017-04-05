A timber house that rose up out of the ground

We often used to wonder how spectacular wooden homes just seemed to be absent one day and fully erected the next, which is why we've found a terrific project to walk you through today. With a fantastic design already created, by a master architect, it was left to the construction crew to ensure that the finished result lived up to the plans and boy, could it! Generously sized, finished in a gorgeous, almost traditional style and offering as much in terms of aesthetics as it does internal space, the rendering of what the house could emulate is one amazing project that you don't want to miss, so come with us now as we look at the construction process. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled to see how much natural light flows into the proposed living room; you'll be blown away!
Wow! Timber houses might go up quickly, but we bet this was a scary sight for the new owners! What is staggering, however, is that with a framework in place, wood panels can be quickly added, to give the look of a home that is really coming on quickly.
Skip forward a few days and this is what you see! A filly formed house, with a definitive style and structure, ready to finish. The multiple pitched roof style looks really amazing here and starts to make us question how the exterior will be finished eventually. Call us weird, but it already looks phenomenal, just with OSB sheets applied!
Out of nowhere, this house could be finished and what an aesthetic it could capture! This rendering shows all the potential for wood cladding, which harks back to the construction method wonderfully well, stone cladding accents and fantastic modern windows that give all the energy efficiency you'd want, but in a pared back and semi-traditional style. The gray color scheme is utterly enchanting as well and would make such a pleasant change from standard white!
We told you to keep an eye out for the living room and here it is, in all its glory! Found at the back of a timber property, the inclusion of lots of glass has made for a sunny and open feel that we love and with a balcony in place as well, you'd never be able to ignore a great view. This just shows how perfect timber homes are for country OR urban locations!
