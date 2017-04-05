A stunning and affordable prefab home (with plans)

Modern architecture is fantastic, imaginative and often as not, groundbreaking, with new and unusual materials and shapes being used to create visually spectacular properties that leave you in awe and a little puzzled. We've found a home to show you today that really fits that bill and we just know that you'll be staggered by what the architect has created here! Undeniably contemporary, cool and sleek, there is a dialogue happening between the property and the surroundings that seems to pivot on a real juxtaposition of nature meeting modern progress, but somehow, everything works seamlessly! If you love contemporary design in a rural setting, prepare to have a serious case of envy!
Seriously. Just look at the way a strikingly modern home has been so elegantly situated into a rural landscape here! Talk about the best garden in the world! While other architects may have sought to create something rustic or a little more in-keeping with the view, this home is a triumph in terms of brave decisions and unapologetically contemporary motifs. The shape, the colors and the glamour are just phenomenal.
We are really starting to understand this house design now that we see it from the back! The rust-colored section offers a more gentle harmony with the natural surroundings, while the white render simply shouts
look at me!. A modular style of home, it seems to be made up of a number of boxy elements that really make you want to get up close and personal to discover what secrets they hide!
The more we look at this house, the more natural it looks here! The white elements really blend with the bright sky and offer a fresh take on a country abode, while that dramatic rust-colored box must blend so well in fall! Adding warmth and unique character to a contemporary form, it really does keep you guessing!
There;s no getting away from the fact that building a house is a luxury in itself, but when you see that this home has a charming wraparound terrace, which offers a perfect spot for sunbathing and relaxing, you really understand what an indulgent project this was. Can you imagine having access to such views, all year round, from the comfort of your own home? Incredible!
There's no way that anyone could live here and NOT be a huge fan of the outside world, so we like the subtle touch of including a terrace pond, as it offers a gentle little nod to what surrounds the whole property. It's almost as though the house is enjoying its own piece of self-contained nature, before spreading out into the wider paradise. Wow!
You can see now that good looks on the outside certainly didn't require an internal sacrifice, as this is a well-stocked home, with plenty of space! Two bedrooms, a large kitchen, two bathrooms and a beautiful open-plan living and dining space maintain the easy flow and spacious feel that the outside offers as well. Divine!
