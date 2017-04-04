Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful bathrooms to give you ideas!

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern Bathroom
Your bathroom isn't just a practical space, it can be an astoundingly beautiful one too, if you have the right inspiration to guide you, which is what we're going to help with today! We've found an amazing selection of bathrooms, each with a unique style and innovative solutions, which really set themselves apart and we think you're going to love all the fabulous details and be keen to think of a way to integrate them into your own bathroom! We can't all be professional bathroom designers, but we sure can take guidance from people who are, so sit back and enjoy our pick of top bathroom design ideas and see which you simply can't live without!

1. Think about…

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern Bathroom
Equipe Ceramicas

METALLICS! One of the hottest trends for this year, copper, brass and gold tones are really making a splash in terms of interior design and we think they are perfect for your bathroom! A simple mirror, some light fixtures or hardware will all look incredible.

2. Dual sinks are great…

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist style bathroom
arctitudesign

for increasing the practicality of your bathroom and negating annoying queues in the morning! Busy households NEED two sinks!

3. Curved surfaces…

APPARTEMENT AVEC VUE, Agence Manuel MARTINEZ Agence Manuel MARTINEZ Minimalist style bathroom
Agence Manuel MARTINEZ

really help you to create a languid and spa-like feel in your bathroom. This vanity unit is gorgeous and really suits the space!

4. Add a little diversity…

odcienie S Z A R O Ś C I, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Modern Bathroom
DK architektura wnętrz

with some colored mosaic tiles. You only need a band running around the room to really perk up the space, but we think including them in your inset shelving works really well too.

5. Heated towel rails…

S Z K Ł O we wnętrzu, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Modern Bathroom
DK architektura wnętrz

are the best way to get your towels dry and fluffy, well aired and ready to use again, without needing a space-guzzling floor-standing airer. This white version is so stealthy that you can barely see it!

6. Be a little brave…

homify
homify

with your color choices and think about adding some mysterious black to your bathroom. Decking the shower out in back tiles really makes for a secluded and private space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't forget to add…

homify
homify

some moisture-loving plants to your bathroom! They really make the room come alive and more than that, they can help to prevent any damp issues forming. How's that for a two-in-one bonus?

8. Look for modern…

homify
homify

suite items! Gone are the days when pedestal varieties were at the forefront of bathroom chic, as now, it's all about floating versions that free up plenty of floor space! Futuristic toilets, here we come!

9. Bring a little color…

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

into play with your textile choices. You will always have towels in your bathroom, so why not make them an excuse to add an accent color into the mix? The lime green here looks so fresh!

10. Play with textures…

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

to create a visually tactile and interesting space. You can keep the colors neutral too and literally just experiment with finishes.

11. Keep it natural…

APARTAMENT - WARSZAWA POWIŚLE, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

with beautiful stone cladding for your walls. A great choice, given its waterproof or resistant qualities, stone cladding will add so much sophistication to your bathroom and make a great change from standard ceramic tiles.

12. How dark do you dare…

Zaskakujące połączenie stylów, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

to go with your bathroom? Black stone tiles make for a really dramatic look here and with contrasting glass furniture and a large mirror, there is such a chic, contemporary and serious vibe! We love it!

13. Give extra thought…

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

to your bathroom floor! It makes up a large surface in the room and can really make or break a design scheme. We always think that a patterned floor looks great with plain walls and natural wood furniture, as it adds a little fun back in!

If you need some bathtub ideas for your home, just head on over to this article: Your ultimate bathtub inspiration guide!

The house that redefines country style
Which of these bathrooms really made an impression on you?

