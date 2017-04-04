Beautiful bathrooms to give you ideas!

Your bathroom isn't just a practical space, it can be an astoundingly beautiful one too, if you have the right inspiration to guide you, which is what we're going to help with today! We've found an amazing selection of bathrooms, each with a unique style and innovative solutions, which really set themselves apart and we think you're going to love all the fabulous details and be keen to think of a way to integrate them into your own bathroom! We can't all be professional bathroom designers, but we sure can take guidance from people who are, so sit back and enjoy our pick of top bathroom design ideas and see which you simply can't live without!
METALLICS! One of the hottest trends for this year, copper, brass and gold tones are really making a splash in terms of interior design and we think they are perfect for your bathroom! A simple mirror, some light fixtures or hardware will all look incredible.
for increasing the practicality of your bathroom and negating annoying queues in the morning! Busy households NEED two sinks!
really help you to create a languid and spa-like feel in your bathroom. This vanity unit is gorgeous and really suits the space!
with some colored mosaic tiles. You only need a band running around the room to really perk up the space, but we think including them in your inset shelving works really well too.
are the best way to get your towels dry and fluffy, well aired and ready to use again, without needing a space-guzzling floor-standing airer. This white version is so stealthy that you can barely see it!
with your color choices and think about adding some mysterious black to your bathroom. Decking the shower out in back tiles really makes for a secluded and private space.
some moisture-loving plants to your bathroom! They really make the room come alive and more than that, they can help to prevent any damp issues forming. How's that for a two-in-one bonus?
suite items! Gone are the days when pedestal varieties were at the forefront of bathroom chic, as now, it's all about floating versions that free up plenty of floor space! Futuristic toilets, here we come!
into play with your textile choices. You will always have towels in your bathroom, so why not make them an excuse to add an accent color into the mix? The lime green here looks so fresh!
to create a visually tactile and interesting space. You can keep the colors neutral too and literally just experiment with finishes.
with beautiful stone cladding for your walls. A great choice, given its waterproof or resistant qualities, stone cladding will add so much sophistication to your bathroom and make a great change from standard ceramic tiles.
to go with your bathroom? Black stone tiles make for a really dramatic look here and with contrasting glass furniture and a large mirror, there is such a chic, contemporary and serious vibe! We love it!
to your bathroom floor! It makes up a large surface in the room and can really make or break a design scheme. We always think that a patterned floor looks great with plain walls and natural wood furniture, as it adds a little fun back in!
