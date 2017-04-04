The house that redefines country style

What is it about country homes that makes them so utterly beguiling and beautiful? Naturally, the locations that they are built in have a large part to play, but other than that, we think the architects responsible for the designs are the real geniuses here! Today, we are going to show you a simply staggering property that has mastered the art of looking contemporary, yet classic and when you see the interior design scheme, you'll be even more impressed! A homely and cozy vibe has been easily captured, but modern convenience hasn't been overlooked at all and the living room is just gorgeous! Enough talking though; let's start looking!
Called The Nook, this amazing home is a four-bedroom family new build designed to replace an outdated 1960s bungalow and we don't think anyone will miss the old house after seeing the upgrade! Locally-sourced natural stone has been used to great effect for the main structure and add in some modern wood cladding and you have a perfect balance between traditional and modern. Just look at the setting here too and that chimney! There better be a lovely wood burner here!
There was a small part of us that assumed the rear of this house might be nothing but glazing, but what a charming surprise to find that it's actually totally cohesive with the front! Don;t get us wrong, there is plenty of wonderful glazing in place, but it doesn't overshadow the natural materials that really contribute to the country styling. We're in love already!
How blissful does this living room look? Offering delightful views out into the luscious garden, there is such a sense of calm and easy living that is supported by large furniture items and natural wood flooring. We love that there are no curtains in here too; what a way to stay connected to the landscape!
We told you that this living room is beautiful and now you can see why we are so obsessed with it! An entire wall has been turned into a stylish fireplace, complete with a cast iron wood burner and integrated log store and no joke; if we were living here, we'd be claiming the chaise every night!
stays together! Part of an open-plan kitchen/dining room set up, this table is everything we'd want in our own homes! With gorgeous views, double height spaciousness and semi-retro furniture in place, this is a dining room that must see a lot of action, from eating together as family through to kids doing their homework. Those exposed bulb pendulum lights are really grabbing our attention too.
We can't get enough of simple kitchens that focus on functionality over fancy design and this one is perfection! Looking out over the delicious dining area, this kitchen is fully stocked with storage and the gray granite worktop really makes a big impact! Gray and wood might just be our new favorite color combination!
So many country homes try to capture a cozy aesthetic by making every room feel almost a little cluttered, but not this modern country retreat! This bedroom is a perfect example of the sleek finishes and understated design that makes it so special. A simple bed frame, wide open space and some beautiful designer bed linen is all that's needed to make this sunny boudoir massively appealing and snugly! We are loving how every single room offers views out over the landscape!
If you're looking at this bathroom and thinking that there isn't any country styling here, think again! Yes, the freestanding tub is fabulous and modern, but the slate tiles bring the rural and rustic vibes back with a bang! We honestly can't overstate how much we love this home and how impressed we are by the constant balancing act of modern motifs and country aesthetics. Amazing!
