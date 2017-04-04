7 incredible dining room tables

It almost seems like dining rooms have gone out of vogue, what with so many multifunctional kitchens being set-up to accommodate eating needs, but we want to bring them back with a bang, which is why we think that showing you some of the most eye-catching and gorgeous dining tables out there will help! Let's add a little ceremony back into family meal times and reinvigorate the love of high-end dinner parties, by choosing stunning furniture that makes a real statement and adds infinite style and glamorous touches to your home, shall we? If you're ready to make a meal of your dining room, as any interior designer will tell you that you should, come with us now and admire these incredible tables!
What else can we say but WOW? First off, those purple velvet chairs look good enough for a queen and secondly, the crystal clear glass top of this table is exceptional. With a clever central support, the unfussy yet elegant finish is totally uninterrupted and with no frame running along the outer edges, this is the ultimate in futuristic design!
A gold dining table? YES PLEASE! The gold base is more than enough luxury already, but add in the amazing marble inlay top and you have something really special. Just imagine how much more elegance and charm a dining room would have as soon as this was placed in it!
Anyone can have white and wood furniture, but this dining table is something else, just for having a pale gray base! The legs are so chunky and well placed that any number of chairs could be comfortably seated around them and a highly polished, rich and decadent wooden top is the perfect finishing touch.
A rectangular dining table always looks stoic and stately, but for a touch of extra glamour, we can't recommend this oval shaped version enough! Matching other furniture items to a tee, it really lends a casual and sociable element to the space and with those curved legs as well? Utterly dreamy!
This all-white dining set looks phenomenal, but when you notice that the table legs are actually chrome, everything is turned up a notch! The simple bowed leg design adds some tactile and ergonomic charm, white the crisp white finish looks contemporary and classic, all at once.
When we say a twist, we mean it literally, as just look at the curved legs on this table! Clearly created by a master craftsman, the simple yet innovative design here makes for the perfect installation in any style of home. We have to say that the matching chairs are something else too. So luxurious!
White wood dining tables will never look anything other than charming, as they have such a rural and classic look to them! Here, we see a beautiful example that has been given an extra dose of glamour with shaped edges and carved legs and with perfectly matching chairs in place as well, the whole look here is lovely!
