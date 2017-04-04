The beautiful home

Conveying contemporary flair in the neat & plush architectural design, this Spanish home is surrounded on all sides by windows and other reflective surfaces, truly justifying its name. This “house of mirrors”, created by architects from the Mérida based TALLER ESTILO ARQUITECTURA, is modern, snug & commodious. It boasts of homely sophistication, singularity & comfy accents in its intelligent innovation, creative design & visually appealing details.
Today at homify let us take a walk through this engaging marvel of architecture & interior design, that reflects finesse & modish elegance.
The soft, neutral yet happy tones in the eclectic dining room lend a welcoming ambiance. Wooden furniture is the main highlight of this space. The classic & sturdy dining table placed between two absolutely comfy compact sofas assures snug meal times. Solid wooden chairs offer additional seating. Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass doors open this room to the airy terrace & patio, bringing in plenty of natural light & making the room feel more spacious.
The patio is undoubtedly a space to relax and soak in the refreshing allure of nature, taking a break from the order & artificial creations inside the four walls. This patio area is large and spacious, with sand, pebbles, plenty of soothing greens and ample warmth of soft lighting. The sandy ground and generously green trees surrounding the house keep it fresh & peaceful. The strategic lighting imparts a regal look to the entire space. After sunset, gentle illumination bedecks the house, the patio & the trees; this creates inviting vibes of cozy tranquility & winsome grace.
Abutting the patio is the pièce de résistance: the beautiful terrace. Sitting pretty under a high, arching pergola, the terrace is made almost exclusively of appealing marble in tones of gray & beige, and is loaded with singular out-of-the-box designs. The stone wall fencing has a mix of beige & brown stones.
Perfect for a small party, a meal with close pals, or simply a quiet time with the family, this terrace has an open dining area bordered by small trees aesthetically lit up by small lanterns on the walls. The dining set is done up using the engaging combination of gray & white, which is a befitting complement to the shades of the stone wall.
A unique lighting system is employed near the dining table- three marble squares are perfectly placed in a big marble enclosure, these squares have lamps fitted inside. This decor is undoubtedly one of its kind and gels wonderfully with the overall look. The illumination is perfect for relishing savories in a snug ambiance. All the hues adorning this terrace complement each other alluringly for the ideal relaxed atmosphere.
The marble floored terrace & the adjoining patio allow you to let your hair down and enjoy nature to the fullest. Every interior space bears glass doors overlooking these palliative outdoor spaces.
This minimalist white master bedroom opens onto the marble-floored terrace through the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. The tranquil white bedroom is cozy, well lit & capacious, and receives lots of warm sunshine in the mornings and evenings. A compact wooden vanity & a wooden chair occupy a small corner of the bedroom. There is not much furniture, which makes this room appear more spacious, tidy & airy. Temptingly snug, eh?
The radiant stairway connecting the ground & 2 upper floors is bathed in light. The stairs are quite artistically & intricately designed and run perpendicular to each other; they are draped in a golden brown carpet which makes it feel even cozier.
The small space under the stairs has been used for placing a desk and a regal wooden chair, converting it into a mini study/ home-office nook. Smartly & tastefully, all the available space has thus been tapped to its full potential.
The inspiring master bathroom is truly classy. The stonework & elegant simplicity decking up the room create an exquisitely earthy feel; the sky-blue floor adds liveliness and aqua hues into the mix. Look at that mini shower space! The stone wall housing the stone sink & the mirror makes for a small yet stylish nook. The brass taps ring in a vintage feel into this intimate corner sink area.
Here again, one side of the bathroom is composed entirely of windows- you can appreciate the soothing greens of the garden outside, while having a relaxing shower. This bathroom fetchingly conveys another subtle yet sweet way of bringing the outside into the interior of the home.