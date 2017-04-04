The beautiful home

Abutting the patio is the pièce de résistance: the beautiful terrace. Sitting pretty under a high, arching pergola, the terrace is made almost exclusively of appealing marble in tones of gray & beige, and is loaded with singular out-of-the-box designs. The stone wall fencing has a mix of beige & brown stones.

Perfect for a small party, a meal with close pals, or simply a quiet time with the family, this terrace has an open dining area bordered by small trees aesthetically lit up by small lanterns on the walls. The dining set is done up using the engaging combination of gray & white, which is a befitting complement to the shades of the stone wall.

A unique lighting system is employed near the dining table- three marble squares are perfectly placed in a big marble enclosure, these squares have lamps fitted inside. This decor is undoubtedly one of its kind and gels wonderfully with the overall look. The illumination is perfect for relishing savories in a snug ambiance. All the hues adorning this terrace complement each other alluringly for the ideal relaxed atmosphere.

The marble floored terrace & the adjoining patio allow you to let your hair down and enjoy nature to the fullest. Every interior space bears glass doors overlooking these palliative outdoor spaces.