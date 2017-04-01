A vintage exterior meets a modern center in this classic home

The word 'classic' just comes with too many connotations these days to be taken as anything but farce. It is used to describe attitude, to quote literary works, art forms, and cinema, as well as to neatly categorize anyone who conforms to a particular set of actions time and time again.
Do you hear Maria just got promoted? Again!
That's classic Maria, always overachieving.
or
Did you see Dave fall down the stairs?
Classic Dave.
or
That new Justin Bieber song is so fresh, it's an instant classic.
*Facepalm*
And yet, even in its overuse as a colloquial term, and the brazen dead-horse-flogging that renders it inane as a linguistic appetizer, the word itself remains true to its own history.
Classic: something that over a period of time is judged to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.
We're talking Mozart, Shakespeare, Homer, Fitzgerald, the Beatles and Freddy Mercury. A classic must belong to the above category to even be worthy of mention.
With that in mind, we will take a look at a home which, much like Wolfgang, refuses to be penciled in between the lines, and much like Shakespeare, loves to add an unexpected twist. It is Fitzgeraldian in its timeless appeal, Homerish in its strength to live on through the ages and Mercurial in its fresh pizzazz.
Ladies, and gentlemen, we are pleased to present…
We're not sure if there is anything as vintage as a face brick two story exterior, looking like a block house barracks from the middle of the twentieth century.
But since when was overt showboating the way forward for a happy home?
Never.
Subtlety is the key to this piece. Wait and see.
While the chosen exterior is rugged and patchy, it achieves a special kind of dominance over its surrounds.
Coupled with the beautifully crafted wooden full-circuit porch, we begin to see a hint of the soft underbelly that holds this home afloat. This is the perfect spot to spend warm evenings outdoors, enjoying a family barbecue, or hosting the neighbors while the kids kick around in the yard.
Notice the intended design of the windows and sliding doors, which belong to a more modern facade than is seen, but sink into the overall scene seamlessly.
Another view on the porch shows it the home to be masterfully designed, to allow for maximum natural light and appeal.
The porch is artfully slung around the home in a overhanging-deck-style that is just begging for company.
Morning coffee for the sunrise, afternoon tea with the sunset, or a nightcap beneath the stars. The choice is yours.
The interior simply blasts you away.
A superb modern design with a veneer of clean crystalline white, the kitchen is about as boring as a parakeet doing cartwheels through rings of fire.
From this angle you can see the fresh appeal, with the unimposing island counter and the clever use of space to maximize the feel of a room where everyone is welcome.
The open plan suits the nature of the home, while the cavernous glass doors provide ample ambient light to absorb all of that vitamin D, day in and day out.
The gorgeous living room is another hallmark of the modern, with the L-shape providing plenty of comfort for the whole family, and the quadruple floor-length doors keeping the home owner from feeling boxed in.
The lighting and surround sound simply add cinnamon to an otherwise-creamy cappuccino.
This little nook adjacent to the living room is a great space for anything inventive.
The bookshelf and small reading chair lends the home a comfy personal space for any in the family.
Read, listen, meditate.
This bathroom is so well put together it simply screams modernity. The half-and-half wall tile style is only made more lavish by the contrast of black on white. We know what you're thinking, and yes, it's okay to say.
Classic Yin and Yang.
The staircase is a thing of modern beauty, seemingly sculpted from the very floor, assisting in ascension with minimal interference to the room around it.
This avoidance of a large, clunky piece here is crucial to the success of the 'maximize space' ideology the home achieves.
Flourishing the finish here, the second story is sublime with its hardwood floors, gleaming with the natural light seeping in from all angles.
Mercury meets Mozart in this sumptuous home, adding a mix of new and old and really becoming… dare we say it… .
an instant classic.
*Facepalm*