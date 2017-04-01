A vintage exterior meets a modern center in this classic home

The word 'classic' just comes with too many connotations these days to be taken as anything but farce. It is used to describe attitude, to quote literary works, art forms, and cinema, as well as to neatly categorize anyone who conforms to a particular set of actions time and time again.

Do you hear Maria just got promoted? Again!

That's classic Maria, always overachieving.

or

Did you see Dave fall down the stairs?

Classic Dave.

or

That new Justin Bieber song is so fresh, it's an instant classic.

*Facepalm*

And yet, even in its overuse as a colloquial term, and the brazen dead-horse-flogging that renders it inane as a linguistic appetizer, the word itself remains true to its own history.

Classic: something that over a period of time is judged to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.

We're talking Mozart, Shakespeare, Homer, Fitzgerald, the Beatles and Freddy Mercury. A classic must belong to the above category to even be worthy of mention.

With that in mind, we will take a look at a home which, much like Wolfgang, refuses to be penciled in between the lines, and much like Shakespeare, loves to add an unexpected twist. It is Fitzgeraldian in its timeless appeal, Homerish in its strength to live on through the ages and Mercurial in its fresh pizzazz.

Ladies, and gentlemen, we are pleased to present…