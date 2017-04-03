A boring basement that became brilliant!

A basement is a fantastic bonus space in any home, but unless you have done something really special with it, it can be so underrated! In our wildest dreams, we love the idea of having a home gym, sunken beneath the more sociable areas of the home, but making that a reality seems like such a task, or it did, until we saw this incredible transformation! With the help of a phenomenal architect, what was a woefully underused basement has become a haven of family fun and practical touches that we just know will make you think more seriously about the potential of your bonus level. With space for an extra bathroom, a small kitchen and plenty of luxury additions, this project has us going wild and don't think that anything has been overlooked here, as even the stairs down to the subterranean level are immaculate! Let's take a look!
You can't deny that this basement always had potential, given that it was large and the garden was dug out to offer natural light flow, but wow. What a waste of an area! We love the concrete look as much as the next interior design fanatic, but here, it just looked, well, a little scary! Seeing how it has been totally transformed to become a light, bright and airy secondary living space though is such a shock! We need a closer look!
The amazing thing about this transformation is that everyone in the household has been taken into account. There really hasn't been any selfishness! A beautiful home gym has been added, but with glass walls, fitness fanatics can keep a watchful eye on the little ones that are playing down here too and the injection of color, in the form of those beautiful cubby hole storage boxes, is amazing! What a touch of genius it was to replace most of the rear wall with glazing too!
Technically, there wasn't much wrong with this existing living space, but it was a little flat in terms of innovative and exciting design. That all changed however, as internal walls were removed to open up a stunning extra living room that is ideal for family film nights!
If we showed you this living room and said nothing about its location, we don't think you'd ever guess that it was actually part of a large basement conversion, would you? Complete with beautiful storage, a real wood fire and more light than a basement should ever have, it looks outstanding and when you realize that there is another living space up in the main two-story home, it becomes even more impressive!
Amazing, right? From a colorless, drab and almost depressing basement has sprung this wonderful staircase that offers easy transitions between upper and lower levels and we are blown away by how gorgeous it looks. Modern, crisp and stylish, the combination of black metal and natural wood really makes for a lovely installation.
We just had to take a closer look at this staircase, as the design has allowed for so much light to flow down into the basement. There is plenty of potential for extra built-in storage underneath the stairs at some point as well, if it's ever needed.
We told you tat an extra bathroom had also been crafted in this basement and what a great idea! With a home gym in place, this is the perfect spot for freshening up, before going back upstairs and what a vibrant dose of color it injects! If you ever wanted to see a family bathroom that was designed to function perfectly, look great and be a little fun, this is definitely it!
Ok, so technically, this is more of a bar than a kitchen, but how charming! With the kids in bed, the adults can pop down here to enjoy a tipple of something tasty or even, host a fabulous cocktail party! Let's be honest; this basement is more than glamorous enough for a party!
