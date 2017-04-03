3 two-story houses (and their plans) that you need to see!

In a bid to really hone in on the perfect home for you and your family, you'll need to see what has already been built or designed and, more than that, you'll also need to look at plans! Plans are fantastic, as they let you get a really good feel for the sizes of rooms, how many bedrooms have been included and given a great insight into what the architect in charge was prioritizing for their clients. We know that if you're building your own home, you might like to branch out and try your hand at some more adventurous, beautiful styling, but before you start getting caught up in the fiddly details, let's see what basics that you need to think about. Don't forget that in a family home, you'll need to think about the number of bathrooms, easy transitional areas and above all else, comfort!