3 two-story houses (and their plans) that you need to see!

In a bid to really hone in on the perfect home for you and your family, you'll need to see what has already been built or designed and, more than that, you'll also need to look at plans! Plans are fantastic, as they let you get a really good feel for the sizes of rooms, how many bedrooms have been included and given a great insight into what the architect in charge was prioritizing for their clients. We know that if you're building your own home, you might like to branch out and try your hand at some more adventurous, beautiful styling, but before you start getting caught up in the fiddly details, let's see what basics that you need to think about. Don't forget that in a family home, you'll need to think about the number of bathrooms, easy transitional areas and above all else, comfort!
While it's easy to get hung up on the gorgeous good looks of this stunning family home, what with crisp white render and rich terracotta tiles on the roof, there is more than just fantastic aesthetics going on! Boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms and even two living room areas, this is a comfortable home for a family of any size and let's not forget that the roof has potential for development, if extra space is ever needed. An integrated garage makes for a seamless facade and can we take a minute to appreciate that polished driveway as well? Wow! Take a look at the plans for this home and see if a layout of this sort would work well for you!
What we love about this home is that it has adhered to a really specific style that gives the look and feel of a modern alpine chalet. Natural wood accents really lift the facade and that dark roof makes for an interesting contrast too, but the inside is just as impressive! Three sizable bedrooms, two bathrooms and a stylish home office make this a dream for any family and with an integrated garage and work space included too, this home has everything you could possibly need. Let's take a look at those plans!
On the face of it, this home is super simple, what with a single pitched roof and smooth facade, but we know that there is genius hidden inside and not just because of the gorgeous garage, complete with wooden roller door! Ignore the stunning country-style facade for a moment and inside, you'll find three large bedrooms, a huge family bathroom and dual living rooms that offer family closeness but also privacy, when wanted. We don't know many country cottages that have so much included! Take a look at the plans to get a really good feel for the proportions!
A trio of amazing family home, we think you'll agree!
If you're on the hunt for some bathroom plans to inspire you, take a look at this article: 2 stylish bathroom with plans and all the details you need to revamp yours.