The open home with an industrial edge

If you are a fan of all things industrial and fabulous, then this is going to be one seriously inspiring apartment! Curated by an interior designer that was clearly a fan of the look, you'll be shocked by how large and spacious this studio home appears and how simple the stylish scheme is. Great swathes of striking concrete, understated motifs and unapologetically stark finishes are what make this space so special and just wait until you see the bedroom!
We told you that there was a lot of concrete on show in this apartment and you can now see that we weren't exaggerating! With simple white wood vertical slat divides, the space has been neatly carved up to denote different functional areas, but what we love most about this living room, is that the sofas have been finished in a concrete gray color as well. Talk about a commitment to a look!
These room divides are fantastic, don't you agree? Neatly dividing the home, they maintain good light flow and don't shrink the space at all, thanks to the open design. Had something more solid been put in place, this home would have felt far smaller and more claustrophobic!
Stand in the kitchen and you get a really good feel for the layout of this home. It's always lovely to find homes that offer such a natural dialogue between usable rooms and the chunky white counter here really helps to add in some cool, bright color that lifts the rest of the space. That's so key in a concrete-heavy home!
We aren't sure if it's the use of one material for the floors, walls and ceiling, or the simple finish here that makes this kitchen/diner look so large, but either way, we are so struck by it! Some classic wall art, striking light fixtures and unfussy decor has made this area look so big! We love how much light is flowing in too, as it really quells the 'underground bunker' look that could have become too cloying.
From one cleverly designed area to another! This integrated dressing room in this bedroom has us reeling and wanting something similar in our homes! Using what could have so easily been dead space, behind the bed, as a luxurious and practical dressing room was a stroke of genius and a concrete headboard for the bed? Outstanding!
We adore this bedroom, for it's high-end look, simple furnishing and great use of natural light. There is such a calm and zen vibe here that we know a good night's sleep would always be on the cards, but more than that, we are wondering how much this apartment redesign cost, as concrete is such a value building material! Can it really be tat this is a stylish, modern and amazing home that didn't break the bank?
For some more industrial design ideas, take a look at this article: Capturing the New York industrial bedroom aesthetic.