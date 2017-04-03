13 amazing low-cost prefab homes

With the rising demand for small budget houses, prefab homes are finding an increasing number of takers. Based on the concept of buying & assembling different constituent units, a prefabricated or “prefab” house is a great way to cut down on costs & time without compromising on quality.

Buying a prefabricated house is similar to buying different pieces of furniture; it is developed in a different location, and once you are done selecting what you want, the finished pieces will be sent to your location, ready to be put together to create your snug home. This smart concept allows the architect houses & home builders to build a house in record time.

These economical housing solutions can be customized conveniently, to offer all the interior as well as exterior spaces like living room, bedroom, dining space, kitchen, terrace, porch, etc. As per your taste, the prefab home can be done up in any style—rustic or modern, tropical or classic. You could also add your own personal touches to the outdoor spaces by throwing in furniture like recliners, chairs, bench, etc., and your choice of decor for the interiors.

Custom-made to suit your taste & made from a variety of materials, these prefab homes are cozy, spacious & tasteful. Today homify brings you 13 wonderful examples of such low-cost prefab housing, that will inspire you to get one for yourself. Have a look!