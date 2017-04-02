A country retreat fit for a master artist

Well this is an interesting project! An already beautiful home, designed by a talented architect, was given an extra injection of functionality, in the form of an open-plan artist studio and we have to say that it has us reaching for our art supplies in order to have an excuse to build something similarly quaint! Is it an enormous space? Not in the grand scheme of things and nor is it perfectly finished, but there is a rustic and basic charming element to this extension that has made us really sit up and take notice of it and we bet this was a better solution than devoting a spare bedroom to the cause! Functional, engaging and delightful, we think you'll love how bohemian this home is and, if you have an arty streak, we think you'll want to create something similar for yourself, so let's take a look!
You can see from here how well the new addition has been bedded into the existing house, with pretty country-style wood cladding and a cream paint job! A little outdoor terrace is the perfect finishing touch too and must be a great space for some outdoor painting!
Don't you think there is an artistic element to this home, form the street view alone? With pretty rural styling and those lovely red clay tiles adding some piquant contrast, this is such a charming home!
We can't tell if it's the sheer volume of natural light in this area, the gorgeous antique furniture or the super flooring that is making this space so eye-catching, but whatever it is, we love it! A terrific location for siting and planning out some new work, with gorgeous views as inspiration, this must awaken the artist in everyone that enters!
Imagine how wonderful it must be to have a space for storing a wealth of art work! With some comfortable seating and a little dining table in place, long hours spent working must simply fly by, thanks to the comfort levels here and again, there's so much light pouring in!
The bohemian nature of this home, complete with a lovely office space and free-flowing approach to decorating has really created a unique and interesting home. With art work in every room, there is a tangible sense that artistic integrity is considered far more important than standard consistent decor and you know what? We find it so refreshing!
If you'd love a home studio of your own, take a look at this helpful article: Tips for the creation of a home studio.