A country retreat fit for a master artist

Well this is an interesting project! An already beautiful home, designed by a talented architect, was given an extra injection of functionality, in the form of an open-plan artist studio and we have to say that it has us reaching for our art supplies in order to have an excuse to build something similarly quaint! Is it an enormous space? Not in the grand scheme of things and nor is it perfectly finished, but there is a rustic and basic charming element to this extension that has made us really sit up and take notice of it and we bet this was a better solution than devoting a spare bedroom to the cause! Functional, engaging and delightful, we think you'll love how bohemian this home is and, if you have an arty streak, we think you'll want to create something similar for yourself, so let's take a look!