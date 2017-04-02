Out of this world home lighting ideas

When it comes to finishing your home with a real aplomb, you simply have to think about your lighting choices a bit more carefully. Gone are the days when a single bulb, engulfed in a fabric shade, would do and now, it's all about mind-blowing statement fixtures that are a feature in their own right, just ask any interior designer and they'll agree! from amazing wall lights through to stunning lamps and everything in between, we've found some really cool lighting ideas to show you today, but just keep your eyes peeled for a very special kitchen idea; we think you'll be utterly amazed by the ingenuity and desire to be different, in a good way!
These illuminated globes are just the right amount of awesome for seriously updating a dark and gloomy patio. Modern, tactile and amazingly effective, they would look great outside any style of home and create a real talking point for guests that haven't seen them before.
This bathroom looks amazing, thanks to some seriously stylish wall lights! Helping to add illumination from top to bottom, the simple design of the lights themselves has created a lovely wall effect and keeps all those pesky electronics away from the bath.
When simple elegance is more your taste and you still want to add some extra lighting into your home, you need to consider table lamps. A classic for a reason, they let you enjoy some softer illumination when a cozy vibe is what you're after, without overshadowing all the lovely furniture you already have in place.
This might be the coolest pendulum light that we have ever seen! Offering easy and bright lighting above the dining table, you have all the focussed illumination you'd ever need, as well as some seriously awesome design credentials in the bag as well. Can't you just see this being a key installation in a minimalist home? Amazing!
Statement suspended ceiling lights, wall varieties and even floor lamps are all making sure that this home's illumination is on point! Whoever said you can have too much of a good thing clearly never saw this dazzling home but if they did, they'd be eating their words!
We told you there was a radical kitchen idea to keep your eyes peeled for and here it is! These pendulum lights would have looked amazing on their own, but with some faux fruit added in, there is a definite foodie theme going on and it's impossible to stop staring! How perfect would this be for a wine enthusiast's kitchen?
It would be inexcusable for you to take a lot of time over your interior lighting and then ignore your home's facade! Some simple wall lights, or maybe even pathway lighting is all you really need, in addition to some welcoming entrance illumination, and your home will look amazing!
Under-bed lighting? Who would have ever thought of such a thing? Well, one designer did, at the very least and we love the effect it is having on the whole room! With no need for extra lamps, the room has been left wonderfully minimal and the floating bed effect is spectacular!
In a contemporary home office, you need to know that you'll have enough lighting in place to work effectively and this stylish take on a classic industrial strip light is just the ticket. Sleek, unfussy but still beautiful and effective, it really gives a sense of authority to the space above the desk!
Don't forget to think about outside your home too! Take a look at this article for some top notch ideas: 15 ideas for outdoor home lighting (which look spectacular!).