The modern home that loves to play with shapes

Casa con depandance, disegnoinopera
We don't want to say too much about this apartment, as when you see the pictures, you'll be blown away regardless, but what we will say is that the interior designer that curated this home really knew what they were doing! While a lot of modern apartments are made stunning with an adherence to more minimalist design motifs, what you'll see here is beautiful use of color, striking storage solutions, amazing layouts and, most importantly, a commitment to always try to use new and exciting shapes! From a spiral staircase and linear light fixtures in the living room and curves meeting rectangles in the bathroom, through to a small bedroom that has had the width used to the fullest, you will be staggered by how this home has been put together. Are you ready to see some serious style genius at work? Then let's dive in!

Look at the contrast…

of the square wall storage against the round dining table!

Even the light fixture here…

offers soft curves to balance out the rectangular kitchen installation!

That staircase though!

The tiles might be square…

but the patterns and colors are anything but! Even Fido loves them!

Using the width here…

allowed for a colossal bed and what about that light shade? Amazing!

Even the plants are…

offering new shapes and textures into the mix!

Just look at the combination of…

curves and linear suite pieces here. WOW!

We hope you appreciated us not talking as much as normal, so you could really appreciate every design facet here. We're going back for another look!

For some more amazing indoor features, take a look at this article: Beautiful fireplaces that will get you hot under the collar!

Are you still trying to make sense of how all the different shapes worked so well together?

