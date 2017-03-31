The modern home that loves to play with shapes

We don't want to say too much about this apartment, as when you see the pictures, you'll be blown away regardless, but what we will say is that the interior designer that curated this home really knew what they were doing! While a lot of modern apartments are made stunning with an adherence to more minimalist design motifs, what you'll see here is beautiful use of color, striking storage solutions, amazing layouts and, most importantly, a commitment to always try to use new and exciting shapes! From a spiral staircase and linear light fixtures in the living room and curves meeting rectangles in the bathroom, through to a small bedroom that has had the width used to the fullest, you will be staggered by how this home has been put together. Are you ready to see some serious style genius at work? Then let's dive in!