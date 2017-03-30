A contemporary home that didn't skimp on the luxury

The Lantern House is something of an anomaly, in that it has injected a sleepy suburban area with some seriously contemporary style and design, but for that, we salute the architects in charge! It's a bold move to attempt to create beauty of a different kind, but in the case of this spectacular home, it has certainly paid off, as the results really speak for themselves!
A myriad of open-plan spaces are all connected by a floating cedar ceiling that gracefully extends out into the rear garden, as a terrace cover and warmth was clearly a driving force behind every design choice here, as the interior is a collection of sunny, welcoming spots that just make you want to stay forever. While the exterior certainly makes a statement, with seemingly modular blocks with a variety of finishes, it's the inside that really shows what a comfortable and happy home this is, but don't just take our word for it; come and take a look for yourself!
Swing around to the back of this home and you find this lovely view! There's tat floating ceiling we told you about, being put to great use as a terrace cover and it's phenomenal to see how many angles and shapes are being displayed, even at the back here! Every shot of this exterior really does scream of cutting-edge contemporary design!
You can see why we said that this home has a modular feel to it now, can't you? Modern glazing, white render and cedar cladding offer such textural variety that you have to stop for a moment to take in the full majesty of the build. Lit to perfection and with a great handle on how shapes can create a contemporary aesthetic, this home is stunning!
We were almost expecting to find a really stark and minimalist interior here, but what a gorgeous surprise the warm, textural and comfortable layout is! With retro style furniture in place, there is a beautiful hybrid of designs in place, which offer a more rounded and enjoyable finished room. Just look at that fireplace too!
With a striking feature such as the ceiling in place here, there was no need to go overboard with the kitchen, which is why a simple white and gray installation was chosen. Looking every inch a Scandinavian dream, built in cabinets offer as much storage as possible and a sweet island doubles up as a handy breakfast bar too, which is perfect for a busy family sphere!
We have to say that the open-plan scheme that is in place in this main area is so successful. There are times when we look at projects and wonder if a little division wouldn't have been a better choice, but not here! Every functional area gracefully blends into the next and offers such easy transitions that there can't have ever been any question of having more walls, but the one wall that is in place really makes an impact. Have you ever seen a better way to display a large piece of art? Us neither and somehow, it manages to overshadow the views of the garden!
With glazing in every conceivable wall, there is a constant connection to the outdoors and even here, in the dining area, the garden is mere inches away! The key to the success of this design scheme is that each individual installation is simple in its own right, and therefore works with everything else, to create a pared back but comfortable and outrageously stylish home. No joke, we NEED the light that is hanging over the dining table!
