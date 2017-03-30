A contemporary home that didn't skimp on the luxury

The Lantern House is something of an anomaly, in that it has injected a sleepy suburban area with some seriously contemporary style and design, but for that, we salute the architects in charge! It's a bold move to attempt to create beauty of a different kind, but in the case of this spectacular home, it has certainly paid off, as the results really speak for themselves!

A myriad of open-plan spaces are all connected by a floating cedar ceiling that gracefully extends out into the rear garden, as a terrace cover and warmth was clearly a driving force behind every design choice here, as the interior is a collection of sunny, welcoming spots that just make you want to stay forever. While the exterior certainly makes a statement, with seemingly modular blocks with a variety of finishes, it's the inside that really shows what a comfortable and happy home this is, but don't just take our word for it; come and take a look for yourself!