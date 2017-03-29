A home with incomparable views

There are some homes that seem to be able to capture and amplify a stunning view with such ease that it's almost as though they have sprung up from nature itself! You just know that this is one of those special properties and we can't help but want to give the architect a round of applause. Seriously, the setting and styling of this home are both so outrageously cool that we can't stop looking at it!
The house, as it was, had an unfortunate stucco facade that lead to equally uninspiring narrow and cramped interior spaces, not to mention dark corridors and badly proportioned stairs, but this wonderful San Francisco home had so much more potential to explore. A serious and all-consuming redesign and revamp of this property was undertaken with a real aplomb and the results speak for themselves! Gone are the dark, badly laid out spaces and in their place now stands a gorgeous testament to modern architecture and design. Let's take a look around and see if you are as blown away as we are!
We all know that chic loft apartments are THE must have home right now, but don't you think that this space is taking it to a whole new height if cool sophistication? Large, low furniture amplifies the height of the home and simple yet luxurious decor touches really confirm that this is a no-holds-barred project. We just can't get over all that glazing and… is that an outdoor dining terrace? We'll come to that in a minute!
Have you ever seen a home that enjoys such spectacular views? If you are more of an urban fox than a country bunny, we just know that these all-encompassing vistas of downtown San Francisco will have you dying from envy! Let's not ignore that incredibly modern facade design too though, as it really contributes to the lovely scene!
As far as communal living spaces go, you can't argue with this one! A cacophony of modern glass, polished metal and glossy white surfaces, this space is everything you'd expect to find in a truly contemporary home that has been given a serious makeover! The proportions are staggering here, as we stand in the living room and look through the kitchen, to the dining space and all the natural light is making the space really bright!
Found slap-bang in the middle of the open-plan floor is this kitchen and what an eye-catching installation it is! Offering easy observation of both the living and dining spaces, it has been finished in what we can only call a contemporary uniform of fabulous materials. The decision to stick to a monochromatic scheme here was bold, as it could have made for a cold vibe, but that's definitely not what we're seeing here; it just looks so chic!
Who wouldn't want to enjoy a fantastic home-cooked meal, overlooking this unique view? For urbanites, this type of vista is absolutely perfect and just imagine how atmospheric it must look at night, with all the other house lit up. No wonder the furniture is so simple, as nothing would be able to overshadow that view, so why try? The light fixture is making a valiant effort though!
Stand at the other end of this floor and you see just what an incredibly luxurious build this really is! You might have thought that the living room area would be a little bijou but you'd be so wrong! Large, expansive and more contemporary than we ever thought possible, the use of extensive glazing is working wonders to create a light and spacious room that really takes full advantage of that view! Is it just us or are you seeing amazing light fixtures everywhere too?
We know why this master bedroom has been fitted with a home office too, as we don't think we'd ever want to leave the apartment to go to a standard job either! By combining the spaces into one, there is a practical and yet stylish element at play that so many dual-function rooms lack. Imagine sitting at your desk and enjoying that view and then, after a hard day's slog, just leaping into bed and enjoying it some more!
When it comes to having one last surprise up its sleeve, this home really went all out! A beautiful starlit dining terrace is the ultimate addition and with a striking fire in place, you could enjoy all the benefits of alfresco dining, without poor or cold weather ruining it! It's official, we need to live here!
