A home with incomparable views

There are some homes that seem to be able to capture and amplify a stunning view with such ease that it's almost as though they have sprung up from nature itself! You just know that this is one of those special properties and we can't help but want to give the architect a round of applause. Seriously, the setting and styling of this home are both so outrageously cool that we can't stop looking at it!

The house, as it was, had an unfortunate stucco facade that lead to equally uninspiring narrow and cramped interior spaces, not to mention dark corridors and badly proportioned stairs, but this wonderful San Francisco home had so much more potential to explore. A serious and all-consuming redesign and revamp of this property was undertaken with a real aplomb and the results speak for themselves! Gone are the dark, badly laid out spaces and in their place now stands a gorgeous testament to modern architecture and design. Let's take a look around and see if you are as blown away as we are!