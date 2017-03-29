A bizarre name yes, but this house has some phenomenal features too!

Fitty Wun might not instantly sound like a standard name for a residential property, but this is not an ordinary house either… it's extraordinary! Given a brief to create a playful, sometimes irreverent space that perfectly reflects the personalities of the owners, the architects in charge of this amazing project clearly had a lot of fun and were given some serious creative freedom. Honestly, the levels of creativity here are simply staggering and yet, nothing ever feels too serious or unsuitable for a family. This is innovative design that always remains a family home first and an artistic home of the future second.

The interior is centered around large open spaces that feel welcoming and sociable, but the facade is really interesting. A personal take on a traditional townhouse, it manages to ingratiate itself into the neighborhood, despite all the special touches that lie in wait, inside. How about we take a look around and really appreciate all the details, in picture form?