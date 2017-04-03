Outdoor spaces are the unique selling point of this home!

Everyone of us loves that nook of the home where one can unwind and have a good time with the near & dear or simply spend a quiet time with oneself, outside the four walls yet within the security of the cozy sanctum. These outdoor spaces are a true blessing when you want to have that lazy brunch on the terrace, enjoy a pool party, have a sumptuous barbecue in your backyard or simply curl up on your manicured lawn soaking in the sunny goodness with a cushy bean bag, your choicest brew & a romance novel.

Today’s homify story is a celebration of the outdoor spaces decking up a Mediterranean home created by architects from Mérida based TALLER ESTILO ARQUITECTURA. The rear side of this home bears spaces that boast of contemporary design, lavishly comfy accents and oodles of visual appeal. Come with us as we take a tour of this home, particularly of the brilliant outdoor spaces. Ready? Here we go!