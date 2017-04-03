Outdoor spaces are the unique selling point of this home!

Everyone of us loves that nook of the home where one can unwind and have a good time with the near & dear or simply spend a quiet time with oneself, outside the four walls yet within the security of the cozy sanctum. These outdoor spaces are a true blessing when you want to have that lazy brunch on the terrace, enjoy a pool party, have a sumptuous barbecue in your backyard or simply curl up on your manicured lawn soaking in the sunny goodness with a cushy bean bag, your choicest brew & a romance novel.
Today’s homify story is a celebration of the outdoor spaces decking up a Mediterranean home created by architects from Mérida based TALLER ESTILO ARQUITECTURA. The rear side of this home bears spaces that boast of contemporary design, lavishly comfy accents and oodles of visual appeal. Come with us as we take a tour of this home, particularly of the brilliant outdoor spaces. Ready? Here we go!
Viewing from the poolside, you get yet another pretty picture of visually sound architectural design & aesthetics of the backside of this Mediterranean home. The tasteful lighting of these outdoor spaces has a key role to play in pimping up the rear exterior face of this dwelling.
What a welcoming picture of repose! This image showing the cozy & charming rear facade reveals a swimming pool, a small garden, an outdoor lounge, a covered outdoor kitchen with dining area & barbecue oven, and a mini terrace upstairs.
The simplistic design of this alluring pool is complemented beautifully by the flanking rustic stone walls, the stylishly conceived roundish steps leading from the outdoor lounge to the other side of the pool, vibrant potted greens and the mini white seater with the bright cushion. Just imagine lazing in the adjacent lounge post a rejuvenating splash in the cool blue waters!
This covered outdoor kitchen is replete with appealing elements for hearty sumptuousness. Well equipped for a barbecue, this kitchen has ample convenient working space, storage, spectacular lighting and a lovely dining set. The wall lighting brings out the textural beauty of the uneven wall surface. Did you notice the Buddha decor?
This view also shows the mini lounge with the dark gray upholstered couch & jazzy cushions. The innovative lighting concealed under the couch ensures a stunning & soothing glow after dark, making the lounge area appear even more inviting.
It does not look bad during the daytime either!
This original wrought-iron staircase bears an intricate design in each of its steps, inspired by leaf textures. It creates interesting shadows on the blue wall & the floor, simulating shadows when sunlight passes through a tree. The space below & beside the staircase has been bedecked thoughtfully by green relief comprising the garden space. This sculptural staircase leads from the outdoor kitchen space to the trendy terrace which is another outdoor space worth a dekko.
Well lit and gracefully designed, this terrace is perfect for the family get-togethers & luncheons. Delectable goodies could be carried upstairs from the outdoor kitchen & relished together with your loved ones, while enjoying the fresh air.
Together with the pool, lounge & the kitchen downstairs, this terrace ensures that your home is the best place for you to create unforgettable moments with your near & dear.
This Mediterranean bathroom employs polished concrete & neutral marble to create a chic, compact contemporary space. With a well lit washbasin area, decent storage and roomy shower cubicle, this bathroom conveys noteworthy design.