​Charming country home with stylish interiors and floor plans

This traditional home is set amidst rolling green hills and has a stately bearing of sorts. It imbibes a holiday feel with a classic look which also works well in the urban context. This residence thus has an eclectic foundation and surprises with modern, bright and comfortable interiors. Trendy furniture, elegant colors and ample lighting make it a beautiful place to live in. Come and take a closer look at this creation designed by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, in Bialystok.
The facade of the home makes it look like it has come straight from the pages of your favorite fairytale. The cream-hued walls support the brown shingled rooftops while the woodwork brings in a charming look with traditional lattice work. Also, the tops of the doors and windows have been fitted with these wooden planks so that excessive sun glare can be kept out effectively.
The tiered patio has a number of gradually decreasing concrete steps with white columns on top. The simple lattice work is in wood while the slant of the terrace decorated with a classic Tudor-style fitting under the eaves. The old school plumbing can also be seen on the side, which gives it a traditional look.
The front view of the home is robust with white frames built for the windows on the cream-hued walls. This gives the property an elegant look as well. The plumbing and rooftop are in a dark hue with the slanting rooftops sitting in a row. The garage door is a solid wooden one while the doors and windows have a similar finish. The chimneys and eaves also have a classic Tudor touch.
The side view of the home shows the well-defined terrace that sits under the main slant. The porch is also a pretty one with a symmetrical look thanks to the windows on either side.
The main hall of the home is all about white marble and black leather. The furniture is in black leather while the rest of the room is in white marble. The white walls also have a beige accent wall at the far end where the dining table sits, while wooden accents can also be seen on the side. The side aligned fireplace is a modern one.
The dining room has a simple shelf that covers the entire corner and offers ample room for displaying photos and artifacts. From here, the kitchen can also be seen with its light-hued wooden cabinets and U-shaped layout.
Heavy white concrete beams with skylights built into them can be seen in this yellow and wooden room. The cupboards are on the side while a platform bed and mirrored doors make the bedroom appear stylish, cozy and spacious.
The layout of the ground floor is an open one which merges the living, dining and kitchen. The garage is spacious enough for two cars, while a bedroom and small bathroom are on this floor as well.
3 spacious bedrooms and a big bathroom constitute the first floor of this house.
For more design ideas, take a look at -A beautiful and practical home for bookworms!