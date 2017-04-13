​Traditional yet modern home with welcoming interiors + plans!

This suburban home is a wonderful mix of tradition and modernism, set on a sprawling green estate. White walls pair with gray sloping roofs to make a classic yet trendy statement. Rendered by the team of architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, the spacious and bright interiors make for an inviting look too. Sober neutral hues, sleek designs and warm wooden touches make this residence ideal for comfortable living. Come and take a closer look to get inspired for your own project.
The facade of the home is layered with recessed wings, which gives it a tiered look in the vertical sense. The wooden and gray elements also make for an expansive and stylish look for this home. The gray textured panel is one that is combined with wood and glass. The slant of the rooftop can be seen on all sides even as the skylights come into plain view to show the eco-friendly edge of the home.
The green and lush backyard is one that also accommodates the concrete deck and some sleek rattan recliners. The spacious patio is perfect for sunbathing and relaxing, while kids play around in the grass. A large airy balcony with glass balustrade adds a trendy edge to this side of the home.
The supremely urban living room has slim linear lines with large glass windows. The white walls and the wooden flooring create the best contrast because it brings in a rustic urban edge which is timeless in nature. The brown rug brings a departure from the linear quality of the rest of the space through its circular prints.The slim couch is an L shaped one with a matching ottoman on sleek chrome legs.
A dark gray feature wall holds the sleek TV unit, while the trendy fireplace is inbuilt into a corner. Everything look simple yet classy.
The dining area is an all-white space that one can reach easily from the stylish living room. The white table and chairs are slim and sleek with a pillar nearby clad in wide tiles. Note how the flooring turns from wooden to white as you cross the living to reach the dining, thereby demarcating the two zones. Large glass windows flood this space with natural light as well.
From this vantage point, you can admire the soft white drapes, the tall niche for firewood, and the trendy lamp in the living space.
The minimalist gray and white kitchen with its chrome fittings is well-lit, thanks to the natural light coming in through the wide windows.
The ground floor houses a large garage on one side, with the various functional areas on another side in an open plan layout. A spacious study and small bathroom can be found here as well.
The first floor comprises of 3 spacious bedrooms, two comfortable bathrooms, a large sitting area and balconies.
