Pure minimalism in the Portuguese countryside

Built by Lisbon based architects É AR QUITECTURA, this home in Coruche, Santarém, just north east of the city is a slight modernization of the traditional Portuguese home. That being a plain white concreted exterior with bright terracotta roofing and small windows. All of those factors are to guard against excessive heat during the summer and of course, to help with insulation throughout the cooler times.

So with keeping all of those features, the architects have exaggerated the normal size and scale of the country home, producing something confidently minimal. The result is dramatic and an exciting reimagining of an architectural style that is tried and true. Let's see their courageous new style of a Portuguese home.