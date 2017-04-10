Pure minimalism in the Portuguese countryside

Built by Lisbon based architects É AR QUITECTURA, this home in Coruche, Santarém, just north east of the city is a slight modernization of the traditional Portuguese home. That being a plain white concreted exterior with bright terracotta roofing and small windows. All of those factors are to guard against excessive heat during the summer and of course, to help with insulation throughout the cooler times.
So with keeping all of those features, the architects have exaggerated the normal size and scale of the country home, producing something confidently minimal. The result is dramatic and an exciting reimagining of an architectural style that is tried and true. Let's see their courageous new style of a Portuguese home.
Without embellishment or decoration, it's the actual forms and shapes of the facade that dominate our attention. There is no garden or much landscaping to speak of, just swathes of concrete creating a strikingly sober look.
Consisting of wide, uninterrupted surfaces and panels, the exterior looks flawless and conceals a humble entrance way. Simple concrete steps lead the way up to the front door.
Taking a closer look at the edging, the finish is so exact you would be fine to think it belongs to a contemporary gallery or new museum. Every surface is impeccably smooth, and every tile expertly put in place.
The concrete influence also spreads to the inside, covering the floors in the hallway and acting as wall features in the kitchen. White cupboards line the walls here and turn this space into a practical one, rather than a wasted one.
Shining white cupboards, silver reflective accessories and an L-shaped, raw concrete working surface make up the striking look of the kitchen. This may be a quiet home in the country side, but this kitchen looks like it could be in the trendiest restaurant in a busy city.
Once again, the bold shapes and proportions we saw on the exterior extend to every corner of the interior—even up to the ceiling, with this central white pillar.
The mezzanine level is bordered with glass, and yet another, even bigger panel of glass fills the front section of the home. This glass 'core' of the building really makes it fashion forward.
Down in the living room, the effects of all of the surrounding hard materials is softened up by plush carpets, luxurious animal skin rugs and a large open fireplace.
Colorful artwork hangs on the wall, giving it a touch of personality and coziness.
And of course it wouldn't be a typical Portuguese home without some intricate, decorative tiling somewhere. Here the architects decide to make them a feature of the hallway leading to the living room. Illuminated recesses in the wall add another decorative element to the space.
Looking at the landing of the staircase you can see the where the hard concrete flooring finally gives way to wooden floorboards. Reserved just for the bedrooms, the wood immediately makes the space cozier and more comfortable. Add antique furniture on top and this room is a world away from the clinical and concreted kitchen and exterior. And just like the Portuguese culture, this home is one of many complexities and moods!
