The cabin in the woods that tops all others

Situated in the middle of lush vegetation in Noorderpark in Utrecht, Holland, this tiny cabin is green not only color-wise, but also energy-wise. With no running water, or electricity, it is heated only by a central fireplace and stacks of local firewood.
And obviously, because of this, it is meant not as a full time residence, but rather as a shelter for those who maintain the surrounding 5900 acre park. Designed by the architects at CC-STUDIO, it measures a mere 378 ft² and consists of one large room, and a separated sleeping area.
The exterior is clad in green coated aluminium, making it almost disappear into the surroundings. It is a tiny, low maintenance cabin that is ideal to imitate if you are looking to build a mobile home, or to get around expensive permits for large structures. So, time for a closer look!
To contrast the dark green exterior, and to complement the wooden interior, the floor has been painted a bright, cheerful yellow. This also adds to the warmth of the place, and makes the large room feel as cozy as possible.
The structure opens up with two large sliding doors on one corner, acting as both the entrance way and a covered terrace space.
Now the space is easily integrated into it's surroundings, letting the residents still enjoy nature while being inside. And the view of a little green meadow where sheep graze in front is not bad to have from inside either!
When shut, the two sliding corner doors seal the structure up completely, making sure it stays insulated at night and during the cooler months. Large windows installed all around the cabin still allow for great views—privacy is hardly an issue when your house is this isolated!
The fireplace is central to the design of the cabin, and also to the function of the whole place. Fuelled by firewood, the hearth powers the kitchen and heats the whole inside.
Opening right up, the doors reveal an overhanging canopy that creates the perfect spot for a set of table and chairs. And just the right place to enjoy the stunning vegetation from.
Thanks to it's sloping roof and perfect coloring, the cabin is almost completely camouflaged into the park. What an idyllic place to spend the days.
There's no shortage of amazing spots in this cabin—every corner has an incredible view and is unbelievably peaceful. Nature lovers, take note: this is just the kind of structure you need to get away from it all, and to keep life simple.