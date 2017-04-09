The cabin in the woods that tops all others

Situated in the middle of lush vegetation in Noorderpark in Utrecht, Holland, this tiny cabin is green not only color-wise, but also energy-wise. With no running water, or electricity, it is heated only by a central fireplace and stacks of local firewood.

And obviously, because of this, it is meant not as a full time residence, but rather as a shelter for those who maintain the surrounding 5900 acre park. Designed by the architects at CC-STUDIO, it measures a mere 378 ft² and consists of one large room, and a separated sleeping area.

The exterior is clad in green coated aluminium, making it almost disappear into the surroundings. It is a tiny, low maintenance cabin that is ideal to imitate if you are looking to build a mobile home, or to get around expensive permits for large structures. So, time for a closer look!