30 photos that show off the power of home staging

One technique that is often used, but rarely understood is home staging. Yes, we all know that there are many experts who specialize in this field—creating spaces, and entire houses as showrooms for furniture companies, or who decorate a home intended for sale. But very few of us know we can actually borrow their techniques and use them in our own houses.

Today we are focusing on one house (in Hamm, Germany), and one very talented company who furnished it (RAUM²—WIR MACHEN WOHNEN), to show you just how much the right furniture, in the right place changes a room. And hopefully you will take some tips away with you, and use them to create your very own sophisticated, stylish and very contemporary abode! So let's see the difference home staging makes in an interior.