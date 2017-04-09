Your browser is out-of-date.

30 photos that show off the power of home staging

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
One technique that is often used, but rarely understood is home staging. Yes, we all know that there are many experts who specialize in this field—creating spaces, and entire houses as showrooms for furniture companies, or who decorate a home intended for sale. But very few of us know we can actually borrow their techniques and use them in our own houses. 

Today we are focusing on one house (in Hamm, Germany), and one very talented company who furnished it (RAUM²—WIR MACHEN WOHNEN), to show you just how much the right furniture, in the right place changes a room. And hopefully you will take some tips away with you, and use them to create your very own sophisticated, stylish and very contemporary abode! So let's see the difference home staging makes in an interior. 

1. A dull, uninspiring space becomes…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

2. Fabulous and inviting with new carpets, elegant light fittings and comfortable sofas.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

3. This lonely and empty corner turns into…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

4. A stylish modern living room with metal shelves and beautiful light features.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

5. With the skeleton of an open fireplace built, this room has great potential.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

6. And with a unique black and white color scheme and designer chairs, it becomes completely eye catching.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

7. Looking to the other side, this plain white box is boring and lacking life.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

8. But add a white leather chair and an expensive rug and you have a decadent spot next to the fireplace.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

9. Quality hardwood floors look old and shabby if not decorated well.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

10. But with warm lighting and soft carpets, they look every bit as expensive as they are.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

11. Looking at this picture, it would be hard to tell what it's intended use actually is.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

12. After once everything is installed, this kitchen space makes complete sense, and looks fantastic!

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

13. The concrete flooring is installed and edges are finished beautifully, but something is missing…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

14. The right light and the right furniture! Once put in place, the kitchen table looks completely charming.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

15. A bathroom that looks old and cold is never a good thing.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

16. But it's simple to transform it into something much better with patterned towels and a wooden ladder for personality.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

17. Being high up in the apartment block, this balcony has a great view, but is unable to be enjoyed.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

18. But with foldable deck chairs and a portable fire pit, residents and guests will long to stay out here for hours on end.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

19. With all the wiring complete, this hallway is ready to be finished.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

20. And now with a wall mounted silver spotlight, it is stylish and ready for occupants.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

21. Yet another empty shell of a room, but one with incredible floorboards and plenty of natural light, becomes…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

22. A relaxed and comfortable home office space. The fold down couch keeps it versatile and handy for guests.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

23. Another view of what this room looked like before…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

24. And after, with a modern white desk, ergonomic office chair and a standing lamp for extra light.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

25. This small room is ready to be many different things, but let's see what the experts made it into…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

26. A fantastic idea—a separate closet space, that could double as a creative studio.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

27. This time, a bigger room with three large windows becomes…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

28. The master bedroom, where lightweight curtains, a large carpet and a rocking chair soften the look.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

29. And finally, the master bathroom. Let's see how this was transformed…

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

30. A wooden wall feature, wicker furniture and plush textiles give it an instant homely feeling.

Home Staging - Maisonettewohnung in Hamm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

And if those images wasn't enough, here are 12 more fabulous home staging ideas that you could try out at home. 

A charming studio with a sunny courtyard
What do you think of home staging? Would you use these techniques in your home?

