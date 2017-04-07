Welcome to the new, modern family home (with floor plans)

This property that will we take you on a tour of today is one example of just what the new modern family home looks like. Built by architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, it is a striking house that isn't too trendy, or over designed that it will go out of fashion too quickly.

Constructed mainly from wood, concrete brick, it is stable, sturdy while remaining timeless and stylish. The exterior looks quite modest, but is also deceptive, as the interior is impressively grandiose and graceful. But before we describe it too much, now is the time to take a look around (including looking at the plans), to see what your own, future family home could look like.