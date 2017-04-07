Welcome to the new, modern family home (with floor plans)

This property that will we take you on a tour of today is one example of just what the new modern family home looks like. Built by architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, it is a striking house that isn't too trendy, or over designed that it will go out of fashion too quickly.
Constructed mainly from wood, concrete brick, it is stable, sturdy while remaining timeless and stylish. The exterior looks quite modest, but is also deceptive, as the interior is impressively grandiose and graceful. But before we describe it too much, now is the time to take a look around (including looking at the plans), to see what your own, future family home could look like.
It's not often that we see this color combination of white and chocolate brown on a modern house. But it's that very fact that makes this home stand out from the rest. It's modern, but mixed with a touch of something more traditional.
The wooden slats added to the exterior gives it an instant cozy and homely feeling, while providing extra sun protection. A wooden pergola also sits on the front of the house creating an intimate outdoor dining area and shaded spot for the kids.
The dark brown roof that extends over the terrace may make this home seem smaller than it actually is, but once we take a look inside you will get a truer sense of scale. (From the front of the garage to the rear end of the house, it measures over 62 feet long).
One of the best features of this home is the split level inside. Looking down from above, onto the the dining table, you can see the grand scale of the interior.
A balcony edges the room upstairs and large, eye catching lampshades fill the space above the dining room table.
Thanks to the high ceilings of the main room, this home almost feels like a completely different version of the one outside. The tall concreted chimney and white foundation beams give a stately structure to the interior, while dark pieces of furniture and deep, rich colors add a touch of luxury and elegance.
Looking at the floor plan for the lower level, it's easy to see there is more than enough room for a growing family in this home. Additionally to the kitchen, living room, dining room and garage, there are also three bedrooms, a bathroom and a storage room included on the ground floor.
And upstairs, the level is designed to be a completely separated area for relaxation, with another bedroom measuring over 182 ft² and a games room and pool table.
Now this is what we call a home with it all—one that is just right for the whole modern family.
