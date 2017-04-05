What life above the clouds looks like

If you have ever wondered what it's like to live above the clouds, then this is the home you need to see. Consisting of two large rectangular structures, it has multiple levels and interconnecting spaces. For example, the core of the home is a wide staircase that is surrounded by a wooden walkway on one level, and has a dramatic light feature hanging from the uppermost ceiling.

Designed by ÜBERRAUM ARCHITECTS and called the Cloud Cuckoo House, this is a building that will surprise and delight you, the more you see of it. It's full of wonders, and we are delighted to be able to show some of them to you today. So let's begin our tour!