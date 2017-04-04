The secret to getting your home lighting right

If you've had trouble in the past deciding where to put the lights around your house, or are just wanting to brighten everything up, then take a look at this property. Simply by drafting up the placement of the lights on the floor plans, the lighting designers responsible for this design were able to judge each light's effectiveness and impact before committing to the idea in reality.
This is an ideal way to get the optimum position of your lights, and make your house look the best it can. So let's have a closer look at just how the designers at LICHT-DESIGN SKAPETZE GMBH & CO. KG managed to find the best spots for their bulbs.
Installing lighting outside of your home may not be as important as those inside, but it's comes a close second. Not only are they useful for security purposes, but also for atmosphere and for comfort. These two glowing orbs act as a practical marker for the edge of the driveway (good for nighttime parking), and add an instant coziness to the property.
Here are 15 more ideas on how the right lighting can make your home's exterior look incredible.
More lights are added to the edge of the patio space, again notifying residents where the edges lie and creating a bright zone around the home. There are countless lighting options available today for you to choose from—it's worth considering solar powered lights to use in the garden or outdoor ares to save on electricity or batteries.
But it doesn't stop there, these designers have also added wall spotlights that create stunning effects over the whole lower level at nighttime.
When choosing your own lights and their placements, think about the texture of the wall they will be on (they look amazing shining over corrugated surfaces), and where you will be walking, or occupying during the dark hours (it's best to light up decks, paths or walkways).
Here is the secret to getting it right: color coded floor plans. It's helpful if you mark out the placement of furniture, doorways, boundary edges etc then match the kind of light accordingly.
Long tube lighting is great to use in the bathroom, over mirrors, in the kitchen, underneath cupboards and over workbenches, or over the dining table for example—anywhere you need strong, directional light.
Also in the kitchen, it pays to have multiple kinds of lighting. Small spotlights in the ceiling will give you a bright, even kind of light, and spotlights or fluorescent tubing will give you the added brightness needed for close work like cutting vegetables or cooking on the stove top.
Depending on the amount of natural light you have in your living room, you won't need many different kinds of lamps or lights, unlike the kitchen space.
Usually one large chandelier, or low, hanging light is enough, plus a small standing lamp if you enjoy reading at night time. Oh, and don't forget the dimmer switch!
In a similar style to the exterior wall lights, these vertical lights are great to use in passages, hallways or staircases.
They are also ideal to leave on during the night if you have children.
One great modern accessory are extendable lights—ones that you can pull down and push up again, varying their length as you need it. They are just the thing to have next to the bed, or even over a kitchen island.
Even if you have built your home already, getting the floor plans out to decide where to add lights will make your decisions easier. Take a tip from the experts and plan it on paper!
Think about how it will look from above, then try it out. And if in doubt, go straight to the professionals!