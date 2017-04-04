The secret to getting your home lighting right

If you've had trouble in the past deciding where to put the lights around your house, or are just wanting to brighten everything up, then take a look at this property. Simply by drafting up the placement of the lights on the floor plans, the lighting designers responsible for this design were able to judge each light's effectiveness and impact before committing to the idea in reality.

This is an ideal way to get the optimum position of your lights, and make your house look the best it can. So let's have a closer look at just how the designers at LICHT-DESIGN SKAPETZE GMBH & CO. KG managed to find the best spots for their bulbs.