Surprise! This stylish home is also eco-friendly

From the materials and finishes used right down to the choice of trees and shrubs planted in the garden, this home was designed to be as eco-friendly as possible. Situated in the Northwest Woods of Long Island's East Hampton, the ’Whale Rock House’ is a stunningly stylish property complete with an outdoor swimming pool that works in harmony with the surrounding nature.

At the rear of the house, the sloping roof extends out past the kitchen wall, forming a covered deck, connecting the lawn and garden area directly with the home's interior. And at the front of the house, a raised garden bed edged in stone sits in line with the interior floor, acting as an extension of the indoors to the outside. Over and over again, the architects at EISNER DESIGN have effortlessly merged the hard surfaces and sharp lines of the building with the soft shapes of the organic surroundings. It's no wonder that this project has won several architecture awards!