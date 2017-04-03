Surprise! This stylish home is also eco-friendly

From the materials and finishes used right down to the choice of trees and shrubs planted in the garden, this home was designed to be as eco-friendly as possible. Situated in the Northwest Woods of Long Island's East Hampton, the ’Whale Rock House’ is a stunningly stylish property complete with an outdoor swimming pool that works in harmony with the surrounding nature.
At the rear of the house, the sloping roof extends out past the kitchen wall, forming a covered deck, connecting the lawn and garden area directly with the home's interior. And at the front of the house, a raised garden bed edged in stone sits in line with the interior floor, acting as an extension of the indoors to the outside. Over and over again, the architects at EISNER DESIGN have effortlessly merged the hard surfaces and sharp lines of the building with the soft shapes of the organic surroundings. It's no wonder that this project has won several architecture awards!
Placed in between the two main rectangular structures, the entrance way is a natural focal point of the home. Neat stone walls line the way to the front door while low indigenous grasses and young trees fill the garden beds.
One of the main characteristics of this home is the dramatic sloping roof. Covered in reflective metal, it reduces the amount of heat that accumulates inside, in turn reducing the need for air conditioning and cooling systems inside.
Windows are strategically placed to draw in the maximum amount of sunlight, and are thickly glazed to help with insulation.
The swimming pool also plays it part in keeping the residents cool during the long hot days!
In one of those two rectangular structures is an L-shaped kitchen with large windows overlooking the rear garden. The beautiful vista is able to be fully enjoyed thanks to sliding glass doors that connect the kitchen with the outdoor dining deck.
All construction materials used in the kitchen were chosen for their recycled content and low volatile organic compound (VOC) ratings.
Keeping everything open plan and relaxed, the lounge joins onto the kitchen, the spaces defined only by pieces of furniture. Again, the focus is on comfort, and finding the right temperature for any situation.
A large open fireplace is built into the side wall to heat things up during the colder months, and sunlights and ceiling fans provide ventilation and fresh air during summer.
The Modernist style of the exterior is carried on right through to all interior rooms, including the bathroom. In-built shelves and the shower wall are covered in small white tiles and are matched with white marble countertop and an overhanging ceiling piece. White accessories and furnishings are set off by large chocolate brown tiles on the floor and walls.
Geometric cutouts in the cupboard doors and shower wall finish the space, working beautifully with the long rectangular windows and bathtub.
