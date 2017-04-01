The most idyllic country house ever

With it's adorable picket fence, white weatherboard clad exterior and old fashioned window shutters, this country house designed by German architects MÜLLERS BÜRO is completely charming and cute.

Located in the district of Zehlendorf, southwest of Berlin, the three story home fits perfectly with it's surroundings—both are peaceful, idyllic and appealing to many people. But don't think that just because it's a sweet home, it's delicate or dainty. The structure itself is sturdy, solid and symmetrical, and the interior a strong look, painted entirely in white and furnished with beautiful antique furniture all in mint condition.

This is a home made from the best modern materials, and embellished with graceful, and elegant details. Let's take a look around and we'll show you what we mean.