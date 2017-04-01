Your browser is out-of-date.

The most idyllic country house ever

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

With it's adorable picket fence, white weatherboard clad exterior and old fashioned window shutters, this country house designed by German architects MÜLLERS BÜRO is completely charming and cute. 

Located in the district of Zehlendorf, southwest of Berlin, the three story home fits perfectly with it's surroundings—both are peaceful, idyllic and appealing to many people. But don't think that just because it's a sweet home, it's delicate or dainty. The structure itself is sturdy, solid and symmetrical, and the interior a strong look, painted entirely in white and furnished with beautiful antique furniture all in mint condition. 

This is a home made from the best modern materials, and embellished with graceful, and elegant details. Let's take a look around and we'll show you what we mean.  

Picture perfect.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
This is one country house that isn't to be scoffed at. Standing tall with three-story, and constructed as one solid structure, without alcoves or side wings, it looks impressive and flawless. 

It's symmetrical windows, painted window shutters, and humble entrance way, this home looks inviting and cozy. The garden is left up to it's own devices and along with the unpainted fence gives the whole property a relaxed vibe.

A grand entrance.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
And because of it's stately structure, each room inside is spacious and impressive, merely due to their proportions. This entrance way stands out from the rest with decorative ceramic tiling, and paneled walls. Interior doors look unique thanks to glass inserts and the space is personalized with wooden furniture and house plants. 

A vision in white (and wood).

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Using both of the elements that are repeatedly seen throughout the house (white paint and natural wood), the staircase is a vision. It's clean and contemporary, but still retains a sense of warmth and authenticity. 

Relaxed and rustic.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bedroom
Upstairs we have two large bedrooms, one on either side of the central spiral staircase. Every surface of this level is glowing white, with even the floorboards painted an off-white/gray color. 

Because of this feature alone, it makes the house look rustic and homely. Add to that, some incredible pieces of antique furniture (maple wood bed frame, a banker's lamp, black resin dresser) and this is a delightful and unique interior. 

A country kitchen.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Back on the ground floor, the kitchen is left open plan and uncomplicated. Wooden cupboards have been built around the edge of the room, in an L-shape, above and below a white counter top. 

A simple folding table sits to one end, perfect for additional work space, or as an informal breakfast table. 

Right at home.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style dining room
At the other end of the room sits a dining table and chairs, a piano, an old barn door and more stunning pieces of wooden furniture. Because of these mismatched items along with the patterned tablecloth and doormat, this space feels one hundred percent comfortable and easy going

The quiet life.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
And the same goes for the outside patio area. A set of foldable table and chairs sit on the wooden deck, ideal for summer barbecues and lunches. A large lawn is the perfect playground for the younger family members and a small shed to the side provides separate storage for the gardener's tools. What a place to spend quiet weekends relaxing with the whole family.

If you think this country house is something quite special, then take a quick look at this property—it's beautiful too!

A vintage exterior meets a modern center in this classic home
What do you think of this country home? 

