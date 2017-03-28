Think you know about ranch homes? Think again!

If you thought that ranch homes were all bog-standard wooden chalets, with log walls and masses of stabling, we are about to blow that preconception right out of the water! Neatly nestled in among a gorgeous walnut farm, this modern ranch has managed to make eco-living, stunning vistas and contemporary architecture come together with a natural grace that is impossible to fake. Of course, that's all down to the talents of the team of architects that came up with this amazing concept, but no interior practicality has been negated in favor of aesthetics or trendy green initiatives. Large communal spaces have been installed to bring everybody together, while private bedroom offers comfort and seclusion, when wanted, and don't get us started on the materials palette here! Wood, glass, steel and stone have been brought in to both contrast and complement eco-friendly rammed earth walls and that's not the only amazing facet of green thinking!

This ranch has been given LEED Gold performance accreditation, thanks to passive heating and cooling, using alternative energy, sustainable-harvested materials and an incredible 'drought-tolerant landscape design'. Having been placed in the perfect position for maximizing the efficiency of the solar panels, this home wants for nothing and when you see the styling, you'll wonder how you've never considered an eco ranch before! Let's take a look around!