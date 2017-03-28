Think you know about ranch homes? Think again!

If you thought that ranch homes were all bog-standard wooden chalets, with log walls and masses of stabling, we are about to blow that preconception right out of the water! Neatly nestled in among a gorgeous walnut farm, this modern ranch has managed to make eco-living, stunning vistas and contemporary architecture come together with a natural grace that is impossible to fake. Of course, that's all down to the talents of the team of architects that came up with this amazing concept, but no interior practicality has been negated in favor of aesthetics or trendy green initiatives. Large communal spaces have been installed to bring everybody together, while private bedroom offers comfort and seclusion, when wanted, and don't get us started on the materials palette here! Wood, glass, steel and stone have been brought in to both contrast and complement eco-friendly rammed earth walls and that's not the only amazing facet of green thinking!
This ranch has been given LEED Gold performance accreditation, thanks to passive heating and cooling, using alternative energy, sustainable-harvested materials and an incredible 'drought-tolerant landscape design'. Having been placed in the perfect position for maximizing the efficiency of the solar panels, this home wants for nothing and when you see the styling, you'll wonder how you've never considered an eco ranch before! Let's take a look around!
Talk about a bedroom with a view! While the furnishing has been kept simple, the vista is anything but, which is why so much glass has been built-into the structure here. You wouldn't need anything other than a bed, when you have the rolling hills to look out on and it must be so relaxing to hunker down in here. We feel sleepy just looking at this room!
Well, you can't get away from the fact that this is NOT a wooden ranch! By finishing the facade in a beautiful natural stone, with undulating tones of cream, pink and yellow running throughout, this is a really striking and definitely contemporary building! Our favorite part of this is that although wood could have been more natural-looking, by using a stone cladding technique, the organic vibe is still running throughout.
Erm… can we take a minute to catch our breath please? Polished concrete floors and dramatic black metal frameworks offer undeniably modern motifs here, but they are expertly countered with a swathe of rich natural wood. Simple shapes and crisp lines are bolstered by sunshine at every turn and with such a consistent palette of colors in play, there is cohesion on a grand scale!
As you could see from the exterior shots, this is no small home, but we love how the spaces have been left double-height where it counts! This dining area, for example, could have been beautiful at half the height and would have still enjoyed gorgeous views, but left so open, there is space for a dramatic light fixture and minimal decor everywhere else. It took us a second to really appreciate the scale of the table here too, but it works so well in the cathedral-like space!
If you thought a bedroom with uninterrupted views was something special, prepare to fall head over heels in love with this bathroom! With no neighbors to worry about and absolutely no privacy concerns, this open-fronted bathroom takes full advantage of the wonderful views, which really amplify the gorgeous yet simple decor.
We love the way that this modern take on a traditional ranch has been so elegantly bedded into the surroundings here, as it both manages to stand out and look as though it belongs. Even from this far away, we think you can see that something really special is in place!
Wow! This bird's eye view of the ranch really gives you an idea of the sprawling size of the home! Built over a multitude of levels and with comfort and a connection to the outdoors always in mind, this is such a far cry form the super traditional wooden cabin ranch homes that we are used to!
Just when you thought you'd seen it all, you discover that this ranch also has a glorious swimming pool! Complete with a charming party-ready cabana and extensive sunbathing terrace, this is taking luxury rural home design to a whole new plain. Maybe even a whole new galaxy!
If you like your architecture a little more urban in nature, take a look at this article: 3 New York homes that will make you want to move to the Big Apple.