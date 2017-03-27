It has a strange name, but this is a GORGEOUS house!

Caterpillar House might sound like a really peculiar name for such an amazing property, but don't get hung up on monikers, as this really is such a phenomenal build that you could miss all the details that make it so unique. Designed by a spectacularly talented team of architects, the house is a response to the client's love of traditional ranches, but with some fabulous contemporary touches. With a low but long design, the traditional aesthetic of a ranch home has been given appropriate consideration and with more glazing than you can shake a stick at in place as well, the intrinsic connection between interior and exterior spaces is a given, but the modern elements can't be ignored!
Literally bedded into the environment, excavated earth was masterfully used for the construction of the walls, allowing for a far more self-regulating and sustainable home. Add to that the inclusion of rainwater tanks and solar panels and suddenly, you're looking at more than just a modern ranch; it's an eco ranch! How unusual is that?
The interior has been loosely centered around the kitchen and with a wonderful rustic meets retro design scheme in place, the surprises just keep on coming in this masterpiece of modern architecture, so let's take a look around and really appreciate it!
We couldn't not show you a more explicit shot of the roof here, as look at the design! Gently curved to offer maximum exposure to the photovoltaic panels, this is so much more than a striking and stunning addition; it's a practical and logical one too!
This is certainly a house that has presence and we don't think we've ever seen a 'garden' as impressive as this one either! There is a definitively ranch look to this home, but the shaped roof and large proportions really make you question what it is you're looking at!
With jutting roof panels, tamped concrete walls and angular features running throughout this design, it's hard to step back and drink everything in, in one go. You look at one addition and naturally find that your eyes are already wandering to the next! The industrial meets rustic materials palette here has created something so juxtaposed and yet, so right!
We did warn you that the interior was as impressive as the building itself and here's the proof. Just look at the views out of this living room, the gigantic proportions and the nods to traditional ranches. Natural wood is playing such a key role in this interior, but add in some retro furniture and you have a personal, engaging and inquisitive home that begs you to keep looking around it! The comfort levels here look off the charts as well!
With a pretty dining area set up, enjoying some of the loveliest views that we have ever seen, you'd never need to eat out again, would you? Smooth concrete floors make reference to the exterior finish, while natural wood lends a little warmth and ranch feel back in as well. Everything is just so well balanced here and that's the key!
We mentioned that the interior was all centered around the kitchen and now, you can see why! A triumph of pale, creamy natural wood, this warm and sunny space clearly gets used a lot and was designed to be enjoyed! Everything looks to be within easy reach and with simple appliances, a handy breakfast bar and so much natural light, it must be such a happy room to spend time in.
You can see, from the outside, that this home enjoys a curved design and when you observe how that translates to the inside space, you can really appreciate just how smooth and free-flowing it makes the house feel. The concrete walls almost scream at you to run your hands along them, as you traverse this corridor, and with panoramic views the whole way through, the natural and unfussy feel is so alive here!
Lastly, we thought we'd leave you with this lovely shot of the view the house enjoys. We won't say anymore about it, as let's be honest; this picture says more than we ever could!
What did we say about the amount of glazing here? You'll soon see that this glazed end wall is where the main living room area has been set up and it's no surprise! You'd want to enjoy those views whenever possible, but the house itself offers such a fabulous picture as well!