It has a strange name, but this is a GORGEOUS house!

Caterpillar House might sound like a really peculiar name for such an amazing property, but don't get hung up on monikers, as this really is such a phenomenal build that you could miss all the details that make it so unique. Designed by a spectacularly talented team of architects, the house is a response to the client's love of traditional ranches, but with some fabulous contemporary touches. With a low but long design, the traditional aesthetic of a ranch home has been given appropriate consideration and with more glazing than you can shake a stick at in place as well, the intrinsic connection between interior and exterior spaces is a given, but the modern elements can't be ignored!

Literally bedded into the environment, excavated earth was masterfully used for the construction of the walls, allowing for a far more self-regulating and sustainable home. Add to that the inclusion of rainwater tanks and solar panels and suddenly, you're looking at more than just a modern ranch; it's an eco ranch! How unusual is that?

The interior has been loosely centered around the kitchen and with a wonderful rustic meets retro design scheme in place, the surprises just keep on coming in this masterpiece of modern architecture, so let's take a look around and really appreciate it!