6 amazing homes that capture the country look!

Whether you want to live in the city or the country, you can still capture that lovely rural aesthetic, if you want to and have a fabulous architect at your disposal! We wanted to give you a whole heap of gorgeous rural inspiration, so we have found some houses to show you today which have absolutely captured the look and feel of country homes, thanks to traditional facades, generous usage of natural materials and utterly charming interior features, such as wood-burning stoves! Let's kick back a little and slow down the pace now as we take a relaxing meander through some beautiful country-inspired homes and see if you might like to make the move to a more rural setting!
With such characterful stone cladding in place, dark wood cladding was a really great choice for this facade as it has created such a rustic and country-inspired look! The theme continues inside as well, with contrasting wood varieties offering a warm and cozy vibe and with all of the furniture finished in wood too, this is a country dream home!
White render, wooden accents and a lovely alpine look have really captured the perfect country aesthetic here! We think you're going to really love the bespoke wooden kitchen, with its wealth of innovative storage solutions and by the time you get to the wood burner, you'll be absolutely sold!
Don;t you just get lost in a whole other world when you see these pastel blue window shutters? The double pitched roof design here is beautifully traditional, but just wait until you see the great swathes of pale wood inside, rustic beams and a contrasting, yet still lovely, Japanese-inspired kneeling room! Wow!
If you look at traditional country homes, you'll often see stone buildings with colorful wood accents and here, we are in love with the vibrant red! It makes for such a ski-lodge look and when you notice that the wood burner has been finished in the same hue, you'll really appreciate the cohesion. The shaker kitchen is a particular favorite of ours as well, as it shows just how committed to the country theme this house is!
You can't deny that this home is very country in style, but there are modern elements that prevent it from becoming too 'twee'. A monochrome facade plays a major role in the balance here, though wood cladding keeps everything on track and a crazy paving path evokes images of rustic country cottages. The interior is the real genius here though, with natural wood everything maintaining a defiantly rustic look!
The two-tone render of this charming home is so sweet and makes us think of chocolate box villages where every home has a different color scheme! Window shutters, unfinished walls and a pretty little path really complete the look too, as does the interior! Wooden ceilings, simple white walls and a wooden kitchen maintain a gorgeous balance of modern convenience and traditional charm here. Divine!
