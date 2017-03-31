Your browser is out-of-date.

15 wall fountains you can make for your home

homify Modern Garden
If you think that water fountains are only for gardens, you're about to be opened up to a whole new world of design possibilities! Yes, most of these stunning fountains are found outside, but we've popped a couple of interior ones in too, just in case you fancy trying your hand at some seriously cool and avant-garde styling that any interior designer would applaud! We think that the best part of installing a wall-mounted water fountain is that it is surprisingly easy, but makes such a dramatic impact on the look and feel of a space, which makes it really worth considering. Come with us now as we show you some of our favorite designs and see if we can't tempt you to take a walk on the wild, and gorgeous, side!

1. Perfect for poolside!

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

This garden is astounding on so many levels, but the large poolside fountain is the crowning glory!

2. Barely there in the garden.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

When the water wasn't pouring, you'd never know this little gem existed, but turn it on and you have garden paradise!

3. Subtle in stone.

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Natural stone makes for a perfect fountain backdrop and makes sure you'll have no leaks to contend with!

4. A luxurious touch.

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Pool Quartz Blue
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

If you already have a pool in place, how about adding even more luxury?

5. Modern art.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The only limit to your installation is your imagination! We love this circular design!

6. Irrigation AND style.

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Clever! A garden irrigation system that also looks great! That's a twofer!

7. Understated chic.

Valle Real, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Garden
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

A plain garden can rock a water fountain, if you stick to something really really simple that can be an understated focal point!

8. Capturing all the attention.

CASA PAROTA, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Modern Walls and Floors Stone Grey
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO
LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO

If your garden is your pride and joy, maybe you might like to go all out with a fountain and catchment pool?

9. The finale for a big feature!

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern Garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

With a striking water feature already in place, isn't a wall-mounted fountain the perfect finishing touch?

10. Industrial in design.

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Accessories & decoration
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

Metal patina and brass? Oh go on then! What a staggering combination!

11. To be enjoyed on the inside.

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Garden Swim baths & ponds
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

If you don't want a fountain indoors, how about just making one enjoyable from the comfort of inside? Now that's clever!

12. All about natural materials.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Slate and pebbles make for a wonderfully organic and eye-catching fountain feature!

13. Stepped wood.

CASA CICA / MARRAM ARQUITECTOS, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Simple, elegant and easy to make yourself, what's not to love about this perfectly zen little hallway focal point? 

14. For inner calm.

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Is this the ultimate in zen hallways? We think it might be! It must be so calming to have running water sloshing all the time!

15. Decorated with natural motifs.

Estanque, CPJP S.L. CPJP S.L. Modern Garden
CPJP S.L.

CPJP S.L.
CPJP S.L.
CPJP S.L.

We can't get enough of metal patina features, but add in some pretty decoration AND running water and we are sold!

If this article has made you start thinking about your garden a little more, head on over to this one next: Adding color to your garden with more than just plants.

Are you giving some serious thought to a water fountain now?

