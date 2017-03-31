15 wall fountains you can make for your home

If you think that water fountains are only for gardens, you're about to be opened up to a whole new world of design possibilities! Yes, most of these stunning fountains are found outside, but we've popped a couple of interior ones in too, just in case you fancy trying your hand at some seriously cool and avant-garde styling that any interior designer would applaud! We think that the best part of installing a wall-mounted water fountain is that it is surprisingly easy, but makes such a dramatic impact on the look and feel of a space, which makes it really worth considering. Come with us now as we show you some of our favorite designs and see if we can't tempt you to take a walk on the wild, and gorgeous, side!