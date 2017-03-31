15 wall fountains you can make for your home

If you think that water fountains are only for gardens, you're about to be opened up to a whole new world of design possibilities! Yes, most of these stunning fountains are found outside, but we've popped a couple of interior ones in too, just in case you fancy trying your hand at some seriously cool and avant-garde styling that any interior designer would applaud! We think that the best part of installing a wall-mounted water fountain is that it is surprisingly easy, but makes such a dramatic impact on the look and feel of a space, which makes it really worth considering. Come with us now as we show you some of our favorite designs and see if we can't tempt you to take a walk on the wild, and gorgeous, side!
This garden is astounding on so many levels, but the large poolside fountain is the crowning glory!
When the water wasn't pouring, you'd never know this little gem existed, but turn it on and you have garden paradise!
Natural stone makes for a perfect fountain backdrop and makes sure you'll have no leaks to contend with!
If you already have a pool in place, how about adding even more luxury?
The only limit to your installation is your imagination! We love this circular design!
Clever! A garden irrigation system that also looks great! That's a twofer!
A plain garden can rock a water fountain, if you stick to something really really simple that can be an understated focal point!
If your garden is your pride and joy, maybe you might like to go all out with a fountain and catchment pool?
Oasis
With a striking water feature already in place, isn't a wall-mounted fountain the perfect finishing touch?
Metal patina and brass? Oh go on then! What a staggering combination!
If you don't want a fountain indoors, how about just making one enjoyable from the comfort of inside? Now that's clever!
Slate and pebbles make for a wonderfully organic and eye-catching fountain feature!
Simple, elegant and easy to make yourself, what's not to love about this perfectly zen little hallway focal point?
Is this the ultimate in zen hallways? We think it might be! It must be so calming to have running water sloshing all the time!
We can't get enough of metal patina features, but add in some pretty decoration AND running water and we are sold!
