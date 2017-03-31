Before and after: 3 projects that will give you hope!

Here's an article for all of you that are giving serious thought to taking on a stupendous renovation project! We know that making the decision to commit to a house that needs totally modernizing and restoring is a big one and you can be fraught with concerns about ever actually finishing the project, but if you take a look at what other people have been accomplishing, with the help of amazing interior designers, we know that you will find a new energy to get to grips with your own mammoth task! Seriously, the way that these three homes have been transformed to become stunning, spacious and modern homes is absolutely fantastic, so if you need a kick up the fanny to get moving, look no further!