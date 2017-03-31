Before and after: 3 projects that will give you hope!

Here's an article for all of you that are giving serious thought to taking on a stupendous renovation project! We know that making the decision to commit to a house that needs totally modernizing and restoring is a big one and you can be fraught with concerns about ever actually finishing the project, but if you take a look at what other people have been accomplishing, with the help of amazing interior designers, we know that you will find a new energy to get to grips with your own mammoth task! Seriously, the way that these three homes have been transformed to become stunning, spacious and modern homes is absolutely fantastic, so if you need a kick up the fanny to get moving, look no further!
Taking on a Victorian home that had seen better days probably seemed like a great idea at first, then became a really stress-inducing task, which eventually was deemed all worth it, as this home looks brand new! As you can see from these pictures, the bathroom had been left in a shabby and uninspiring state, but after a total rip-out and redesign, it became a sensation!
What we really appreciate about this bathroom is that it has been given a makeover that nods to the heritage of the property. With pretty patterned tiles, simple fixtures and vintage-looking metalwork, this is a bathroom that belongs in a Victorian home, but with all the benefits of modern plumbing!
Wow. This kitchen was in serious need of a style injection! We appreciate the shabby chic styling that was there before, but with nothing in the way of actually usable surfaces, it was lacking in the most basic of functional elements, but that all changed!
It might not be a big installation, but this kitchen is wonderfully effective! Built-in appliances, a simple butler sink and a fresh materials and color palette have really lifted the area, while looking perfectly at home in an older property! You see? You SHOULD tackle outdated bathrooms and kitchens!
Booooo! What a horrid little bathroom this was before! It actually looks like something out of a prison, so no wonder it was totally ripped out and set back to zero! The size of the space isn't a problem with the new design, but before, it looked so pokey and claustrophobic!
How charming is this room now? A corner shower is a great way to garner back extra valuable space and with a floating sink vanity in place, simple white suite items, gray tiles and polished concrete walls, there is still a tangibly industrial vibe here, but one that actually looks pretty and welcoming!
As far as guest bathrooms go, this one didn't exactly scream 'welcome', did it? The bath, though a nice touch, actually just swallows up a host of space and really, who has guests that take long baths? A shower is a far more practical solution and has allowed for a more roomy area.
We are really loving these polished concrete walls! A great way to offer a neutral base color with none of the fuss of trying to source decent moisture-resistant paint, all it takes is a simple vanity unit, finished in wood, to add in some warmth and style. Seriously, it's the simplicity of the whole design here that is so staggering!
Technically, there wasn't too much wrong with this kitchen, it just felt a little dated thanks to the shaped counter and mismatched wall cabinets that appear to be a myriad of different sizes! Keeping the white scheme has meant tat this transformation is fairly subtle, but it is impactful, nonetheless.
By changing up the style of cabinets in place here, there has been a far better acceptance of bulky appliances and a more streamlined look has been accomplished. We love the addition of tall cabinets, to balance out the fridge and a white sink looks infinitely more classy than a stainless steel one!
An outdoor terrace is a gift, no matter how it looks, but this one was falling woefully short of the mark! Red terracotta floor tiles weren't helping to create a modern and fresh feel and we see so much more potential for this area than as a drying rack space! Thankfully, so did the designer in charge!
Amazing, right? By placing large laundry machines out on this terrace, the inside of the house has been left so much less cluttered and, it makes perfect sense to keep utility areas separate! On a sunny day, easy access to air drying is guaranteed here and even though this is a practical inclusion, we think it has really upped the style game of the house as a whole!
