2 modern homes where plywood is the star!

If you loved the first home, which we know you did, prepare to fall in love all over again, as this is something a little different! You can already see, from the facade, that this won't be your bog standard home, but when you get inside, you see real wood and plywood combining to create a heady Scandinavian-inspired design that reeks of sophistication and high-end finishes! It's almost a joke that plywood is so cost-effective actually, as it looks priceless here!

Used for the more heavy traffic elements, the plywood in this home matches exposed roof beams perfectly, not to mention beautiful floors as well, but you'll be shocked at what lies upstairs! How many people would create bathroom furniture from a budget building material? And what about actually cladding entire walls in ply? If you're intrigued, like we think you are, then come and take a look around!