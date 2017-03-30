2 modern homes where plywood is the star!

What would you say if we told you that you can have a stylish, interior designer-style home, by using cheap and unfinished building materials? You'd laugh at us, right? Well, it's actually true, as plywood has become a hugely popular interior finishing material in recent years! Don't worry, we don't expect you to simply take our word for it, which is why we've found two beautiful homes to show you today that really have made plywood the star attraction! From striking staircases through to totally bespoke kitchens, plywood can be used for anything that natural wood can, but with a slightly more unusual end aesthetic. Prepare to want to take a trip to your local hardware store, as you really are going to want to up the fabulous look of your home with some plywood this weekend!
This first home is a masterclass in eclectic design, as you'll find a contemporary facade hiding baby pink velvet sofas, geometric wall tiles, animal hide rugs and a wealth of plywood detailing. We think you'll love the way that this surprisingly budget material has been drawn through the entire home, to create a unique kitchen with bags of storage, inset living room shelving, bathroom mirror surrounds and even a fantastic staircase.
Contrasting against luxury furniture choices and quirky accessories, the simplicity of the plywood adds in such a natural and understated element, which creates a harmony like nothing we have seen before, but we'll stop talking now and just let you enjoy some pictures!
If you loved the first home, which we know you did, prepare to fall in love all over again, as this is something a little different! You can already see, from the facade, that this won't be your bog standard home, but when you get inside, you see real wood and plywood combining to create a heady Scandinavian-inspired design that reeks of sophistication and high-end finishes! It's almost a joke that plywood is so cost-effective actually, as it looks priceless here!
Used for the more heavy traffic elements, the plywood in this home matches exposed roof beams perfectly, not to mention beautiful floors as well, but you'll be shocked at what lies upstairs! How many people would create bathroom furniture from a budget building material? And what about actually cladding entire walls in ply? If you're intrigued, like we think you are, then come and take a look around!
So there you have it! Two vastly different but beautiful homes that have sought to use a cost-effective material to great effect. The only question is, would you love to try it yourself?
