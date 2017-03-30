10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

Scandinavian design is so popular again this year, thanks to the way it uses pale colors and natural materials to create fresh, airy and pretty spaces. We think these are perfect elements for a sunny bedroom and if you follow the theme to the letter, you can add a little dual-functionality, with a desk perhaps?

