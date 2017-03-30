Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

homify Modern Bedroom
Your bedroom is your own little private slice of heaven, so you need to make sure that you decorate it to look absolutely gorgeous and in-keeping with your particular design preferences, but if you don't know where to start, let us give you some stunning inspiration! We've been paying close attention to some of the incredible projects that interior designers have been curating for their clients and today, we are going to show you a host of our favorite bedrooms that we just know will give you all the inspiration you need to start planning a boudoir revamp of your own. Shall we begin?

1. Employ a mantra.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

The joy of vinyl wall decals is that you can have something totally custom made, just for you, which will not only look great, but can also be removed without leaving any damage behind! Here, we love the combination of a neutral bedroom, with just a life motto and a few pictures on the wall, as it looks so understated and yet, personal.

2. Go all out for luxury!

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London

homify
homify
homify

Plush velvet, heavy brocade and crystal chandeliers, this bedroom has it all! Your bedroom should be a space that makes you feel like royalty and we don't think you can disagree that this space really captures that feel! Even if the rest of your home is fairly plain, an opulent bedroom will always look incredible!

3. Display a passion.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Talk about personal design! If you have a passion that permeates every facet of your life, what better place to make a song and dance about it than your bedroom? Here, we can see that a music lover is in residence and we love that bespoke furniture has been created to make the point! Those wooden wardrobe doors are really calling to us too!

4. Be a little romantic.

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern Walls and Floors
CUSTOMS handmade

Espacios decorados by Wallart

CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade

We don't want to get too explicit here, but your bedroom isn't only for sleeping in, so why not think about injecting some romantic elements? Soft pastel tones, candles and soft textiles will all create an inviting and snugly space that you won't want to leave, come the weekends!

5. Show your true colors.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

There can be a temptation to keep communal parts of the home a little more neutral, but in your bedroom, anything goes! If you love vivid hues and opulent patterns, what better way to embrace that than with some high-end bed linen? The best part is that you don't have to commit to bright walls to get the look you want!

6. Make a statement with strong patterns.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everything about this bedroom is amazing, from the impactful natural wood bed (just look at that overhang!), through to the vintage sofa and that incredible rug! If you choose a palette of natural materials, you can really afford to be bold with your accessories and we think the chevron accents here are just the right amount of dazzling!

7. Make monochrome work.

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

If you thought that monochrome bedrooms would all look serious, too stylized and not cozy enough, just drink this amazing room in and prepare to eat those words! Monochrome is such a classic color scheme and you can up the snug factor exponentially with rugs and throws.

8. Use all the space.

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL NOWOJORSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

If you have a small bedroom, you might be thinking that we haven't suggested anything that will work for you, but here it is! Instead of trying to minimize the impact of furniture, why not use all the space, to create a really cozy, boxed in boudoir? We love this narrow but stylish room that has really used the width to garner a bigger and more luxurious bed!

9. Don't shy away from dark colors.

APARTAMENT - NEPTUN PARK - GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

If you've always wanted to try something daring, like black walls, your bedroom is THE place to do it! You can balance out the bold choice with your bed linen, rigs and other textiles and you'll be left with a dark and brooding space that looks perfect for long lie-ins at the weekend!

10. Try a little Scandi styling.

zaciszne wnętrze, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern Bedroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Scandinavian design is so popular again this year, thanks to the way it uses pale colors and natural materials to create fresh, airy and pretty spaces. We think these are perfect elements for a sunny bedroom and if you follow the theme to the letter, you can add a little dual-functionality, with a desk perhaps?

If you like the idea of something a little more neutral for your bedroom, take a look at this article: Embracing neutrality in your bedroom: 7 examples.

How to capture the minimal look (in 7 easy steps)
Which of these styles was your favorite and why?

