10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

Your bedroom is your own little private slice of heaven, so you need to make sure that you decorate it to look absolutely gorgeous and in-keeping with your particular design preferences, but if you don't know where to start, let us give you some stunning inspiration! We've been paying close attention to some of the incredible projects that interior designers have been curating for their clients and today, we are going to show you a host of our favorite bedrooms that we just know will give you all the inspiration you need to start planning a boudoir revamp of your own. Shall we begin?
The joy of vinyl wall decals is that you can have something totally custom made, just for you, which will not only look great, but can also be removed without leaving any damage behind! Here, we love the combination of a neutral bedroom, with just a life motto and a few pictures on the wall, as it looks so understated and yet, personal.
Plush velvet, heavy brocade and crystal chandeliers, this bedroom has it all! Your bedroom should be a space that makes you feel like royalty and we don't think you can disagree that this space really captures that feel! Even if the rest of your home is fairly plain, an opulent bedroom will always look incredible!
Talk about personal design! If you have a passion that permeates every facet of your life, what better place to make a song and dance about it than your bedroom? Here, we can see that a music lover is in residence and we love that bespoke furniture has been created to make the point! Those wooden wardrobe doors are really calling to us too!
We don't want to get too explicit here, but your bedroom isn't only for sleeping in, so why not think about injecting some romantic elements? Soft pastel tones, candles and soft textiles will all create an inviting and snugly space that you won't want to leave, come the weekends!
There can be a temptation to keep communal parts of the home a little more neutral, but in your bedroom, anything goes! If you love vivid hues and opulent patterns, what better way to embrace that than with some high-end bed linen? The best part is that you don't have to commit to bright walls to get the look you want!
Everything about this bedroom is amazing, from the impactful natural wood bed (just look at that overhang!), through to the vintage sofa and that incredible rug! If you choose a palette of natural materials, you can really afford to be bold with your accessories and we think the chevron accents here are just the right amount of dazzling!
If you thought that monochrome bedrooms would all look serious, too stylized and not cozy enough, just drink this amazing room in and prepare to eat those words! Monochrome is such a classic color scheme and you can up the snug factor exponentially with rugs and throws.
If you have a small bedroom, you might be thinking that we haven't suggested anything that will work for you, but here it is! Instead of trying to minimize the impact of furniture, why not use all the space, to create a really cozy, boxed in boudoir? We love this narrow but stylish room that has really used the width to garner a bigger and more luxurious bed!
If you've always wanted to try something daring, like black walls, your bedroom is THE place to do it! You can balance out the bold choice with your bed linen, rigs and other textiles and you'll be left with a dark and brooding space that looks perfect for long lie-ins at the weekend!
Scandinavian design is so popular again this year, thanks to the way it uses pale colors and natural materials to create fresh, airy and pretty spaces. We think these are perfect elements for a sunny bedroom and if you follow the theme to the letter, you can add a little dual-functionality, with a desk perhaps?
