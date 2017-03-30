How to capture the minimal look (in 7 easy steps)

This is a key tip that so many people overlook! If you want a truly minimalist home, don't forget to include your outdoor spaces in the scheme as well! A pared back home, with a busy garden just won't look consistent, so employ a little simplicity out in your garden as well. Trust us, it'll look as though a designer curated your entire property!

