A family home with elegant interiors + floor plans

Justwords Justwords
While exploring the gorgeous Polish countryside, we chanced upon this stately and Asian-style residence clad in bricks on the outside. The house’s warm exterior and green surroundings encouraged us to venture indoors. Spacious and elegantly-furnished functional areas greeted us along with a big pool and a snazzy games room. We are sure that this tour will leave you impressed and inspired as well. So get ready to find out more about this creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.

Earthy and beautiful facade.

With walls clad entirely in bricks of two different shades, the large house truly looks impressive and charmingly earthy. The smaller upper story and the gently sloping shingled roofs contribute to its Asian appeal. The shaded porch is quite spacious and the garage looks well-integrated with the main house. Manicured lawns and lush bushes surround the structure, making for a refreshing setting.

Lovely backyard.

Bricks clad the walls on the backside as well, reinforcing the earthy and countryside feel. Numerous glass windows open up the interiors to the garden, also allowing natural light to flood the rooms easily.

Grand living.

Plush and elegant white couches and dark wooden tables make this living space serene and luxurious. Glossy marble adorns the walls behind the fireplace and TV, adding to the stately ambiance. An open plan layout also allows the living to merge with the dining space.

Wooden splendor!

Luxurious and subtly traditional furniture in rich natural wood fill the dining space with elegance and warmth. The table is long enough to host the entire family and the chairs with their cream upholstery look regal. We especially love the large wood and glass crockery cabinet as well as the sleek sideboard and the mirror above it. Stylish lamps and lanterns contribute to the cozy charm here.

Stunning games room.

A large and luxurious wooden pool table takes the center stage in this beautiful games room, while a stately cabinet supports the many awards won by this family of sports enthusiasts. Large green lamps over the pool table and a stylish freestanding one produce soothing lighting, while the striped wallpaper makes for an exciting atmosphere.

Poolside bliss.

The large indoor pool is accompanied by a warm wooden deck as well as a trendy seating arrangement nearby. Red cushions and pretty palms lend liveliness here, while tall glass windows keep this area well-lit.

Ground floor plan.

This floor plan clearly indicates the large and open plan living, the spacious kitchen, the pool and the big garage adequate for two cars. Two well-equipped bathrooms are on this floor as well.

First floor plan.

The upper storey is much smaller than the ground storey, which is apparent from this plan. It comprises of three spacious bedrooms though, and two reasonably big bathrooms.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

