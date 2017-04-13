A dream house with lively interiors + floor plans

Amelia is a charming house with a unique country style exterior and modern, bright interiors. Credit goes to the talented architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Poland, who decided to employ soothing colors and trendy furniture to make an inspiring statement. Surrounded by well-maintained greenery, this property ensures warmth for its residents with wood claddings on the outer walls and wooden flooring inside. Vibrant hues appear in the living area to lend life to the decor, while the kitchen has been smartly equipped to serve as a very convenient space.
A large wooden entrance door and wooden cladding make the house seem warm and welcoming. The gray steps leading to the porch are sleek and stylish, while the balcony upstairs looks contemporary with its steel railing. Also note how rust-resistant steel pipes hug the house to drain rainwater efficiently.
Surrounded by manicured green lawns, this white and gray house charms the eye effortlessly. Its sloping and shingled roof features skylights to let sunlight flood all rooms, while the large glass windows allow the family to admire the outdoors.
Thanks to the spacious and rich wooden terrace, the inhabitants have a warm spot to relax, sunbathe and admire nature’s beauty. Wooden elements also warm up the glass door on the lower story and the balcony on the upper story, besides integrating the building with its surroundings visually.
Vibrant leaf prints on the fashionable armchairs, a mustard feature wall and matching cushions make the living space bright and cheerful. The coffee table wows with its unique shape, while the wooden flooring ensures coziness.
A view of the living from this angle reveals the stylish inbuilt fireplace as well as the tall niche for storing logs. The chandelier is also a very unique touch.
The living area is perfect for relaxation, reading and entertainment, as you can see from the floor to ceiling bookshelf, the sleek TV unit and the cozy wooden window seat. Large glass windows flood this space with natural light as an added bonus. We also love how a few steps integrate the living with the dining, though a concrete and wood half-wall subtly separates them. This half-wall has been designed to hold indoor greens as well!
White cabinets and wooden countertops are the jewels of this modern and partly open kitchen. There is ample space to move around, prep and cook, while trendy appliances help in executing culinary chores quickly.
This floor boasts of a large kitchen, a study, and a very spacious open plan living room.
Three spacious bedroom constitute the first floor along with two bathrooms, one large and one modest.
