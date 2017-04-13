A stylish townhouse extension in South Slope, New York

This ancient townhouse in New York is owned by an artist who approached the architects at Ben Herzog Architect for a modern renovation and vertical extension. The client has his manufacturing workshop near this residence and has executed many aesthetic details of the project himself. Besides a complete refurbishment of the original building, the brick opening on the backside was enlarged to introduce doors and windows. An efficient boiler and floor heating was also added followed by the construction of a penthouse as the fourth story. We will explore this penthouse which comprises of a master bedroom, a home office, a small balcony in the front and has 14’ high ceilings.