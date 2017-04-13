A stylish townhouse extension in South Slope, New York

This ancient townhouse in New York is owned by an artist who approached the architects at Ben Herzog Architect for a modern renovation and vertical extension. The client has his manufacturing workshop near this residence and has executed many aesthetic details of the project himself. Besides a complete refurbishment of the original building, the brick opening on the backside was enlarged to introduce doors and windows. An efficient boiler and floor heating was also added followed by the construction of a penthouse as the fourth story. We will explore this penthouse which comprises of a master bedroom, a home office, a small balcony in the front and has 14’ high ceilings.
The brickwork of the original 3 floors has been retained to ensure a charming traditional look for the building. But the penthouse on the top floor is a contemporary rendition, as you can see from the large glass windows, grey exterior walls and steel railing for the balcony.
Different tones of wood and gleaming steel appliances come together in this spacious kitchen for a warm and industrial chic look. Bright recessed lights, dark granite countertops and customized niches for all the gadgets make this a very functional and comfortable space.
One of the walls in the kitchen boasts of its original brickwork and lends a rustic charm to the ambiance.
Light and dark wood has been merged beautifully to create the steps of this stunning staircase. They also contrast the dark grey wall on the left nicely.
Once you reach the landing of the staircase, you will see a baby gate installed to keep the little one from tumbling down. The industrial look of this gate is wonderfully complemented by the warm wooden hues of the staircase.
Neat railway tiles clad the walls of this white bathroom to create a cozy retro ambiance, while modern fixtures make the daily routine easy. Bright lights and a large mirror enhance the spacious and airy look here.
A unique shape and stone-clad walls make this small bathroom very elegant and inviting. The granite sink counter complements the walls and has enough space for organizing toiletries.
Floating wooden shelves mounted against brick-finish walls make for rustic and charming organization in this apartment.
