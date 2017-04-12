This cheerful house has stylish and cozy interiors

A cheerful house looks inviting no matter what season it is, and impresses guests even before they step inside. And if you are looking for ideas to make your own home look happy, then this project by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL will surely inspire you. Buttery shades of yellow dominate this abode’s exteriors, while the interiors use white and cream hues for a spacious, bright and positive feel. Generous use of glass lets sunlight inside effortlessly, while modern furniture makes the living experience cozy. So get ready to explore the house closely and check out its floor plans as well.
Glossy white cabinets, modern appliances and powerful cove lighting are the reasons why the kitchen looks bright and welcoming. A tall potted green in the corner lends a refreshing touch to the interiors.
Secured by a black iron fence, this property looks stately as well as homely. Pale yellow and creamy white hues on the exterior walls make the structure look big, while the gabled roof keeps the countryside charm alive. Balconies on the upper floor come with neat steel railings, while wooden touches lend warmth to the residence. The surrounding area is beautifully paved with grey and yellow mosaic stones, and demands a closer look.
It is easy to admire the artistically paved grey and yellow surroundings of this house, up close. The pavement and the yellow stripes on the walls pair up to create a cheerful and sunny appearance for this property. Beige tiles line the porch for a warm feel, while sloping red roofs lend contrast.
Tall and tinted glass windows open up the interiors to the garden on the backside of the house. A small balcony on the upper story and a terrace on the ground floor allow residents to enjoy fresh air and relax amidst nature. Country style wooden furniture on the paved ground makes for perfect picnics and barbecues.
A plush and dark grey sofa set peppered with sunny yellow cushions promises comfy seating in the living space. Tall windows bring in sunlight, while paintings lend personality to the space. Soothing golden lights fill this area with warmth and serenity.
Floating wooden steps and transparent glass balustrades join hands to make this staircase a stunning piece of art. Sunlight flooding through the windows livens up the staircase and its smooth white surroundings as well.
In the evenings, sconce, pendant and focused lights are switched on to bathe the staircase in a golden glow. Thanks to the floating steps and glass balustrades, light travels easily and creates a very open and futuristic look here.
Creamy white tones, curvy sanitary wares and a stylish large mirror are the assets of this modern bathroom. The frosted glass doors ensures privacy without hindering the flow of light.
From this plan, you can see how an open layout has merged the living, dining and kitchen smartly. This floor also enjoys a bathroom and utility room.
The first floor comprises of a large master bedroom and two other spacious bedrooms, along with a big shared bathroom, study, and dressing room.
