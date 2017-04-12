A modern and cozy home with vibrant surprises!

Surrounded by lush manicured lawns, this modern house has a quaint white and gray exterior, and spacious and sunny interiors. Large glass windows in all rooms and a wooden terrace in the backyard allow inhabitants to connect with nature and sun beautifully. Trendy furniture and warm wooden flooring make this residence comfortable for both the adults and the kids. Though neutral hues dominate the common areas, the bedrooms come as vibrant surprises. Read on to know more about this elegant creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.