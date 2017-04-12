A modern and cozy home with vibrant surprises!

Surrounded by lush manicured lawns, this modern house has a quaint white and gray exterior, and spacious and sunny interiors. Large glass windows in all rooms and a wooden terrace in the backyard allow inhabitants to connect with nature and sun beautifully. Trendy furniture and warm wooden flooring make this residence comfortable for both the adults and the kids. Though neutral hues dominate the common areas, the bedrooms come as vibrant surprises. Read on to know more about this elegant creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.
Gray sloping roofs and smooth white walls make the facade charming, country style and very smart. Wood appears on the garage door and window frames, lending a warm feel to the building. the driveway is wide and neatly-paved, duly contrasted by the gorgeous green grass.
A large stepped terrace offers the family ample scope for sunbathing, relaxing, and reading while the kids play around. Tall glass doors surround the house to allow sunlight to flood the interiors.
Comfy gray seating, a pretty white chandelier and a unique wall clock make the living area inviting and serene. A collage of family photos decks the wall behind the sofa, while the striped wallpaper makes an interesting statement. The color palette is composed of soft grays, blues and whites.
From this angle, you can appreciate the modern inbuilt fireplace behind the sofa set, and a tall niche for wooden logs next to it. Large glass doors connect this space with the terrace and bring in natural light.
An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the dining seamlessly. Note how tall glass windows flood the dining area with sunlight as well.
The layout also lets the dining space merge with the modern kitchen, though the flooring transforms from wood to tiles to demarcate these zones. We also love how the striped tablecloth mimics the wallpaper near the kitchen.
Glossy white cabinets, rich wooden surfaces and large glass windows make the kitchen bright, warm and refreshing. Grass print on the backsplash and modern appliances make working here and enjoyable experience.
A dark blue feature wall and matching bedding contribute to the elegant and serene look in this master bedroom. Playful letter decor on the wall, sleek nightstands and warm wooden flooring make the environment soothing, charming and cozy. Here again, large glass windows bring in tons of daylight for a cheerful feel.
Frosted glass doors ensure privacy for the parents, while a corner has been devoted stylishly for dressing up. The TV unit is sleek, minimal and wall-mounted to save space.
This brick-textured wall makes a stylishly rustic statement in this home and complements the wooden floor beautifully. Colorful paintings add life to this wall.
A blue and turquoise polka-dotted tent, modern closets and pretty fun-size furniture contribute to the cheerful atmosphere in the kid’s room. Photographs, toys and a fence-like wall sticker lend homeliness here.
Large glass windows keep the room sunny, while a step-like shelving unit in the corner holds pink storage bins to organize things easily. A strip of chalkboard paint to the left allows the child to express her creativity.
Warm wooden surfaces break the monotony of the creamy white environment in this bathroom. Textured tiles lend visual depth to the space, while trendy sanitary wares and a long mirror make this bathroom comfortable and spacious-looking.
Here’s another tour - This cozy home is full of thoughtful designs for lavish comfort